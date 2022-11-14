Submit Release
J&J Snack Foods’ Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Revenue Increases 23.9% to a Quarterly Record $400.4m

/EIN News/ -- PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended September 24, 2022.

  Fourth Quarter Full-Year
Actuals % v. LY Actuals % v. LY
Net Sales $400.4M 23.9% $1,381M 20.6%
Operating Income $21.6M -14.5% $61.8M -13.2%
Net Earnings $17.3M -8.3% $47.2M -15.1%
Earnings per Diluted Share $0.90 -8.2% $2.46 -15.5%
         
Adjusted EBITDA $40.1M 3.7% $124.1 -3.0%
Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share $1.05 -1.9% $2.76 -12.1%

Dan Fachner, J&J Snack Foods President and CEO, commented, “We are pleased with our strong top-line growth across all three of our business segments, including a 24% increase in net sales for the fiscal fourth quarter and a 21% increase in net sales for the full year. These results mark a fourth consecutive quarterly revenue record, including full year revenue over $194 million greater than our prior highest annual revenue. Adjusted EBITDA increased 4% for the quarter compared to prior year even as we continue to experience unprecedented cost inflation. As a company, we remain focused improving profitability.”

“Our ability to deliver strong results in a very challenging cost and operating environment reflects the success of our sales-centric initiatives. Our focus on new product innovation, leveraging core-brands to create compelling product extensions, repositioning how we market our brands, and driving cross-selling opportunities is driving this sales momentum. In addition, we continue to see robust demand for our higher-margin core products along with continued strength across key sales channels and increased demand of our products with both new and existing customers. We are also making progress on our operational initiatives focused on continuous improvement, including specific plant projects focused on reducing cost and inefficiencies, centralizing our procurement and R&D functions, expanding and improving our production line capabilities, and optimizing our supply chain. We expect these actions will result in significant contributions to our overall results in the coming fiscal years, and help to offset the ongoing costs pressures across the business.

“Despite the record sales, we continue to experience historically high inflation pressures across just about every segment of the business including wages, fuel, packaging, shipping and commodities. While our profit has been significantly impacted by this dynamic, we are pleased with our quarterly sequential improvement in gross margin and expect to see further progress in the coming quarters as the effect of our most recent pricing, product mix, SKU management initiatives take hold.”

“In summary, we are executing on our strategy. We are aggressively growing sales led by the strength of our core brands and making progress offsetting a historic cost environment. We are well positioned as we head into fiscal 2023 and expect to continue our strong sales momentum while also improving profitability. I am confident that our strategy will continue our long history of creating value for our employees, partners and shareholders.”

Total Company Fourth Quarter Highlights

Net sales increased 23.9% to $400.4 million in Q4 of fiscal 2022, compared to Q4 of fiscal 2021.

Key highlights include:

  • Sales included approximately $31.5 million in revenue from Dippin’ Dots. Excluding the contribution from Dippin’ Dots, sales increased by 14.2%, compared to Q4 ’21.
  • Organic sales growth was driven by growth across all three business segments, led by our core products including pretzels, churros, frozen novelties and frozen beverages.
  • Food Service sales exceeded Q4 ’21 by 29.2%.
  • Retail segment sales exceeded Q4 ’21 by 11.3%.
  • Frozen Beverage segment sales exceeded Q4 ’21 sales by 18.2%.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 28.9% in Q4 ’22, compared favorably to 28.4% in Q4 ’21, and showed an improving trend versus Q3 ‘22 despite the still significant inflationary pressures facing our industry. Key ingredients including flour, oils, eggs, meats, sugar and dairy continue to experience inflation pressures, and were approximately 4% higher than Q3 ’22 and 40% higher than Q4 ’21. Pricing actions implemented earlier in fiscal 2022 along with a third price increase at the end of Q4 ’22 combined with improved mix helped to partially offset these headwinds and are expected to provide additional benefits in future quarters.

Total operating expenses of $94.2 million represented 23.5% of sales for the quarter, compared to 20.6% in Q4 ’21, reflecting ongoing inflationary pressures across distribution and administrative costs. Distribution costs represented 12.4% of sales in the quarter, versus 10.1% in the prior year period, but improved compared to 12.7% in Q3 ’22. Going forward, we expect our strategic initiatives to improve logistics management and increase efficiency across our distribution network and our supply chain strategy will enable us to reduce cost and drive significant savings over the coming quarters and years.

Marketing and selling expenses represented 6.4% of sales, versus 6.5% in the prior year period, and 6.3% in Q3’ 22. Administrative expenses were 4.3% of sales in Q4 ’22, compared to 3.6% in Q4 ’21 and 4.1% in Q3’ 22.

Adjusted operating income was $25.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $27.6 million in the prior year period, with the decrease driven by the continued inflationary pressures, somewhat offset by growth across all three of our business segments. This led to net earnings in Q4 ’22 of $17.3 million, compared to $18.9 million in Q4 ’21. Our effective tax rate was 19% in Q4 ’22. This lower tax rate in Q4 2022 had a positive impact on our financial results for the quarter. 

Total Company Fiscal 2022 Highlights

Net sales increased 20.6% to $1.381 billion for full year fiscal 2022, versus full year fiscal 2021, reflecting strong performance across the full year.
Key highlights include:

  • Food Service sales grew 20.4% in fiscal 2022, compared to the prior year, led by frozen novelties, which benefited from the Dippin’ Dots acquisition, as well as churros, handhelds, pretzels, and bakery.
  • Retail sales continued their strong performance growing 7.1%, driven by soft pretzels and our frozen novelties business, and offset by a decline in our handhelds business.
  • Frozen Beverages segment sales grew 32.1% as amusement, live event venues, convenience, restaurants, and retail venues continued to see increasing visitation metrics through-out the year, including the ongoing recovery in the theater channel.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales improved to 26.8% for fiscal 2022, compared to 26.1% for the prior year, with the increase largely attributable to the benefit of increased top-line demand, favorable product mix and corresponding margin efficiencies.

Total operating expenses increased to 22.3% of sales, compared to 19.9% for fiscal 2021 reflecting the significant impact inflation is having across the majority of our cost line items, including industry-wide freight and distribution cost increases, wage increases and overall administrative cost hikes. Distribution cost were 11.6% of sales for the year versus 9.5% in the prior year period. Marketing and selling expenses were 6.6% of sales, compared to 6.8% last year, driven by more effective investment of marketing dollars aligned with new product launches and rebranding of our core churros brand. Administrative expenses were 4.0% of sales this year, compared to 3.5% last year.
        
Fiscal 2022 operating income decreased to $61.8 million, versus $71.2 million for fiscal 2021, largely as the result of the aforementioned inflation pressures on operating expenses.

Fiscal 2022 net earnings decreased to $47.2 million, compared to $55.6 million in fiscal 2021. Our effective tax rate was 24% in fiscal 2022.

Food Services Segment Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Q4 ’22 food service sales exceeded Q4 ’21 by $58.0 million, or an increase of 29.2%, including approximately $31.5 million in sales from the recent acquisition of Dippin’ Dots.
  • Outdoor venues, including stadiums and amusement parks, as well as schools and restaurants and strategic accounts continued to experience strong sales across all of our product lines, including 228% increase frozen novelties largely due to the acquisition of Dippin’ Dots, a 43.8% increase in handhelds, a 38.4% increase in churros and a 10.8% and 2.8% increase in bakery and soft pretzel sales, respectively, compared to Q4 ‘21.
  • Sales of new products were approximately $4 million driven primarily by new bakery products, expanded placement of a Bavarian pretzel stick and an empanada product at major convenience customers.
  • Q4 ’22 operating income decreased 31.8% to $6.3 million reflecting the significant increase in input, production and distribution costs.

Retail Segment Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Q4 ’22 retail sales increased 11.3% to $53.5 million, compared to Q4 ’21.
  • Soft pretzels sales grew by 29.5%, compared to Q4 ’21, while handhelds sales grew by 25.5%, and frozen novelty sales increased 6.6%. Biscuit sales decreased 14.8%, versus the prior year period.
  • New product innovation contributed approximately $1.5 million in the quarter driven by the continued success of the new Luigi’s gelato product and additional placement of Dogsters skus at major grocery retailers.
  • Operating income decreased 81.4% to $1.1 million, versus the prior year period driven by higher cost of goods sold and shipping and distribution related expenses.

Frozen Beverages Segment Fourth Quarter Highlights      

  • Frozen beverage segment sales were $90.2 million and beat Q4 ’21 sales by 18.2%.
  • Beverage sales grew 19.5%, or $9.3 million higher than in Q4 ’21 led by improving trends at travel, sporting events, concerts, amusement parks and theater venues.
  • Machine Service revenues increased 11.8%, versus the prior year period reflecting healthy maintenance call volumes, while equipment sales increased 30.4% driven by strong growth from large QSR and convenience customers.
  • Q4 ’22 operating income improved to $14.2 million, compared to a Q4 ’21 operating income of $10.2 million, as strong sales drove leverage across the business.

Conference Call
J&J Snack Foods Corp. will host a conference call to discuss results and business outlook on November 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Conference call participants should register by clicking on this Registration Link to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Investors homepage at www.jjsnack.com.

About J & J Snack Foods Corp.
J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, DIPPIN’ DOTS ice cream, LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS** Flavored Ice Pops, Tio Pepe’s & CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY’S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.
**SOUR PATCH KIDS is a registered trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company’s expected future financial position, results of operations, revenue growth and profit levels, cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, capital expenditures, products, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “goals,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. This includes, without limitation, our statements and expectations regarding any current or future recovery in our industry and our profitability-related continuous improvement initiatives in our operations. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and readers must recognize that actual results may differ materially from the expectations of management. We do not undertake a duty to update such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include consumer spending, price competition, acceptance of new products, the pricing and availability of raw materials, transportation costs, changes in the competitive marketplace the uncertainty and ultimate economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other risks identified in our annual report on Form 10-K, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these factors are outside of the Company’s control.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA consists of net earnings adjusted to exclude: income taxes (benefit); investment income; interest expense; depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense; COVID-19 related expenses (recoveries); net (gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets; impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related inventory adjustments, and integration costs.

Adjusted Operating Income consists of operating income adjusted to exclude: COVID-19 related expenses (recoveries); impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related amortization expenses and inventory adjustments, and integration costs.

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share consists of net earnings adjusted to exclude: COVID-19 related expenses (recoveries); impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related amortization expenses and inventory adjustment, and integration costs. For purposes of comparability, the income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments is determined using statutory tax rates.

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures; Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the statements of income, balance sheets, or statements of cash flow of the company. Pursuant to applicable reporting requirements, the company has provided reconciliations below of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented within the Company's earnings release are not indicators of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to the applicable GAAP measure. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. In addition, in evaluating these non-GAAP measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur income, expenses, gains and losses, similar to the adjustments in this press release. Our presentation of these non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or infrequent items. We compensate for these limitations by providing equal prominence to our GAAP results and using non-GAAP measures only as supplemental presentations.

The non-GAAP measures presented are utilized by management to evaluate the Company's business performance and profitability by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. The Company believes that these measures provide additional clarity for investors by excluding specific income, expenses, gains and losses, in an effort to show comparable business operating results for the periods presented. Similarly, Management believes these adjusted measures are useful performance measures because certain items included in the calculations may either mask or exaggerate trends in the Company’s ongoing operating performance. See the reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

Investor Contact:
Joseph Jaffoni, Norberto Aja or Jennifer Neuman
JCIR
(212) 835-8500
jjsf@jcir.com

 J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES       
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS       
               
(in thousands, except per share amounts)       
               
  Three months ended   Twelve months ended
  September 24,   September 25,   September 24,   September 25,
    2022     2021     2022       2021  
               
Net Sales $ 400,426     $ 323,060   $ 1,380,656     $ 1,144,579  
               
Cost of goods sold   284,583       231,327     1,011,014       845,651  
  Gross Profit   115,843       91,733     369,642       298,928  
               
Operating expenses              
Marketing   25,691       20,927     91,636       77,922  
  Distribution   49,816       32,654     159,637       108,297  
  Administrative   17,377       11,534     55,189       40,538  
  Intangible asset impairment charges   1,010       1,273     1,010       1,273  
  Other general expense (income)   343       79     371       (320 )
     Total Operating Expenses   94,237       66,467     307,843       227,710  
               
Operating Income   21,606       25,266     61,799       71,218  
               
Other income (expense)              
  Investment income   443       396     980       2,815  
  Interest (expense) & other   (794 )     12     (1,025 )     (7 )
               
Earnings before              
  income taxes   21,255       25,674     61,754       74,026  
               
Income tax expense   3,945       6,799     14,519       18,419  
               
  NET EARNINGS $ 17,310     $ 18,875   $ 47,235     $ 55,607  
               
Earnings per diluted share $ 0.90     $ 0.98   $ 2.46     $ 2.91  
               
Weighted average number              
  of diluted shares   19,261       19,191     19,213       19,133  
               
Earnings per basic share $ 0.90     $ 0.99   $ 2.47     $ 2.92  
               
Weighted average number of              
  basic shares   19,199       19,072     19,148       19,013  
               


J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES   
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS   
(in thousands, except share amounts)   
       
  September 24,   September 25,
    2022       2021  
Assets      
Current assets      
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,181     $ 283,192  
  Marketable securities held to maturity   4,011       7,980  
  Accounts receivable, net   208,178       162,939  
  Inventories   180,473       123,160  
  Prepaid expenses and other   16,794       7,498  
     Total current assets   444,637       584,769  
       
Property, plant and equipment, at cost   860,050       757,242  
  Less accumulated depreciation      
  and amortization   524,683       490,055  
     Property, plant and equipment, net   335,367       267,187  
       
Other assets      
  Goodwill   184,420       121,833  
  Other intangible assets, net   191,732       77,776  
  Marketable securities held to maturity   -       4,047  
  Marketable securities available for sale   5,708       10,084  
  Operating lease right-of-use assets   51,137       54,555  
  Other   3,965       1,968  
     Total other assets   436,962       270,263  
Total Assets $ 1,216,966     $ 1,122,219  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Current Liabilities      
  Current finance lease liabilities $ 124     $ 182  
  Accounts payable   108,146       96,789  
  Accrued insurance liability   15,678       16,260  
  Accrued liabilities   9,214       10,955  
  Current operating lease liabilities   13,524       13,395  
  Accrued compensation expense   21,700       17,968  
  Dividends payable   13,453       12,080  
     Total current liabilities   181,839       167,629  
       
Long-term debt   55,000       -  
Noncurrent finance lease liabilities   254       392  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities   42,660       46,557  
Deferred income taxes   70,407       61,578  
Other long-term liabilities   3,637       409  
       
Stockholders' Equity      
Preferred stock, $1 par value; authorized      
 10,000,000 shares; none issued   -       -  
Common stock, no par value; authorized,      
 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding      
 19,219,000 and 19,084,000 respectively   94,026       73,597  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (13,713 )     (13,383 )
Retained Earnings   782,856       785,440  
     Total stockholders' equity   863,169       845,654  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,216,966     $ 1,122,219  
       


J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited) (in thousands)
           
  Fiscal Year ended
  September 24,   September 25,   September 26,
    2022       2021       2020  
Operating activities:          
  Net earnings $ 47,235     $ 55,607     $ 18,305  
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities          
    Depreciation of fixed assets   49,669       46,781       49,830  
    Amortization of intangibles and deferred costs   3,454       2,610       3,218  
    Intangible asset impairment charges   1,010       1,273       -  
    Losses (Gains) from disposals of property & equipment   220       (231 )     (303 )
    Plant shutdown impairment costs   -       -       6,387  
    Share-based compensation   4,269       4,199       4,595  
    Deferred income taxes   8,829       (2,896 )     2,622  
    Loss (Gain) on marketable securities   315       (1,026 )     882  
    Other   (95 )     77       296  
    Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from purchase of companies          
       (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable   (32,778 )     (35,755 )     14,580  
       (Increase) decrease in inventories   (49,431 )     (14,155 )     7,877  
       (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses   (9,343 )     9,629       (11,366 )
       Decrease (increase) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities   2,708       35,386       (4,780 )
    Net cash provided by operating activities   26,062       101,499       92,143  
           
Investing activities:          
 Payments for purchases of companies, net of cash acquired   (221,301 )     -       (57,212 )
 Purchases of property, plant and equipment   (87,291 )     (53,578 )     (57,817 )
 Purchases of marketable securities   -       -       (6,103 )
 Proceeds from redemption and sales of marketable securities   12,026       60,891       73,226  
 Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment   399       2,435       3,593  
 Other   -       191       (150 )
    Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities   (296,167 )     9,939       (44,463 )
           
Financing activities:          
  Payments to repurchase common stock   -       -       (8,972 )
  Proceeds from issuance of stock   16,160       20,256       7,901  
  Borrowings under credit facility   125,000       -       -  
  Repayment of borrowings under credit facility   (70,000 )     -       -  
  Payments for debt issue costs   (225 )     -       -  
  Payments on finance lease obligations   (279 )     (144 )     (340 )
  Payment of cash dividend   (48,437 )     (44,785 )     (42,053 )
    Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   22,219       (24,673 )     (43,464 )
           
    Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents   (125 )     618       (802 )
           
   Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents   (248,011 )     87,383       3,414  
           
 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   283,192       195,809       192,395  
           
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 35,181     $ 283,192     $ 195,809  
           


J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Unaudited) (in thousands)
                 
    Three months ended   Twelve months ended
    September 24,   September 25,   September 24,   September 25,
      2022       2021       2022       2021  
                 
                 
Sales to External Customers:                
  Food Service                
    Soft pretzels   $ 56,124     $ 54,618     $ 205,752     $ 174,977  
    Frozen novelties     45,266       13,793       78,183       44,605  
    Churros     25,692       18,558       88,242       64,916  
    Handhelds     27,389       19,053       92,130       75,627  
    Bakery     94,233       85,029       381,526       342,609  
    Other     8,069       7,706       26,854       22,249  
  Total Food Service   $ 256,773     $ 198,757     $ 872,687     $ 724,983  
                 
  Retail Supermarket                
    Soft pretzels   $ 18,283     $ 14,119     $ 61,925     $ 54,990  
    Frozen novelties     30,325       28,459       108,911       100,059  
    Biscuits     4,671       5,480       24,695       24,197  
    Handhelds     1,706       1,359       5,640       7,574  
    Coupon redemption     (1,486 )     (1,493 )     (3,713 )     (3,689 )
    Other     (16 )     114       485       1,766  
  Total Retail Supermarket   $ 53,483     $ 48,038     $ 197,943     $ 184,897  
                 
  Frozen Beverages                
    Beverages   $ 57,144     $ 47,836     $ 184,063     $ 124,498  
    Repair and                
      maintenance service     23,937       21,402       89,840       81,305  
    Machines revenue     8,344       6,397       33,601       26,953  
    Other     745       630       2,522       1,943  
  Total Frozen Beverages   $ 90,170     $ 76,265     $ 310,026     $ 234,699  
                 
Consolidated Sales   $ 400,426     $ 323,060     $ 1,380,656     $ 1,144,579  
                 
Depreciation and Amortization:                
  Food Service   $ 9,371     $ 6,404     $ 29,807     $ 26,738  
  Retail Supermarket     379       524       1,536       1,671  
  Frozen Beverages     5,306       4,089       21,780       20,982  
Total Depreciation and Amortization   $ 15,056     $ 11,017     $ 53,123     $ 49,391  
                 
Operating Income:                
  Food Service   $ 6,335     $ 9,294     $ 18,512     $ 39,172  
  Retail Supermarket     1,071       5,747       9,487       25,914  
  Frozen Beverages     14,200       10,225       33,800       6,132  
Total Operating Income   $ 21,606     $ 25,266     $ 61,799     $ 71,218  
                 
Capital Expenditures:                
  Food Service   $ 15,981     $ 12,643     $ 61,738     $ 38,558  
  Retail Supermarket     2,447       94       8,885       288  
  Frozen Beverages     4,632       6,385       16,668       14,732  
Total Capital Expenditures   $ 23,060     $ 19,122     $ 87,291     $ 53,578  
                 
Assets:                
  Food Service   $ 893,045     $ 799,149     $ 893,045     $ 799,149  
  Retail Supermarket     20,302       31,486       20,302       31,486  
  Frozen Beverages     303,619       291,584       303,619       291,584  
Total Assets   $ 1,216,966     $ 1,122,219     $ 1,216,966     $ 1,122,219  
                 



                          J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
                             NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
                        (Unaudited) (in thousands)
                 
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
                 
    September 24, September 25, September 24, September 25,
      2022       2021       2022       2021  
                 
                 
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA              
                 
Net Earnings   $ 17,310     $ 18,875     $ 47,235     $ 55,607  
    Income Taxes     3,945       6,799       14,519       18,419  
    Investment Income     (443 )     (396 )     (980 )     (2,815 )
    Interest Expense     794       (12 )     1,025       7  
    Depreciation and Amortization     15,014       11,017       53,081       49,391  
    Share-Based Compensation     785       947       4,269       4,199  
    Merger and Acquisition Costs     -       -       3,088       -  
    COVID-19 Expenses (Recoveries)     -       154       (874 )     2,102  
    Net (Gain) Loss on Sale or Disposal of Assets     170       (9 )     220       (231 )
    Impairment Costs     1,010       1,273       1,010       1,273  
    Acquisition Related Inventory Adjustment     1,203       -       1,203       -  
    Integration Costs     272       -       272       -  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 40,060     $ 38,648     $ 124,068     $ 127,952  
                 
                 
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income                
               
Operating Income   $ 21,606     $ 25,266     $ 61,799     $ 71,218  
    Merger and Acquisition Costs     -       -       3,088       -  
    COVID-19 Expenses (Recoveries)     -       442       (874 )     2,391  
    Impairment Costs     1,010       1,273       1,010       1,273  
    Acquisition Related Amortization Expenses     1,679       630       3,454       2,521  
    Acquisition Related Inventory Adjustment     1,203       -       1,203       -  
    Integration Costs     272       -       272       -  
Adjusted Operating Income   $ 25,770     $ 27,611     $ 69,952     $ 77,403  
                 
                 
Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share                
               
Earnings per Diluted Share   $ 0.90     $ 0.98     $ 2.46     $ 2.91  
    Merger and Acquisition Costs     -       -       0.16       -  
    COVID-19 Expenses (Recoveries)     -       0.02       (0.05 )     0.12  
    Impairment Costs     0.05       0.07       0.05       0.07  
    Acquisition Related Amortization Expenses     0.09       0.03       0.18       0.13  
    Acquisition Related Inventory Adjustment     0.06       -       0.06       -  
    Integration Costs     0.01       -       0.01       -  
                 
    Tax Effect of Non-GAAP Adjustments (1)     (0.06 )     (0.03 )     (0.11 )     (0.09 )
                 
Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share   $ 1.05
     $ 1.07     $ 2.76     $ 3.14  
                 
(1) Income taxes associated with pre-tax adjustments determined using statutory tax rates            
                 

Primary Logo

