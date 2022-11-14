Black Hills Corp. Announces Appointment of Corporate Controller

/EIN News/ -- RAPID CITY, S.D., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced the appointment of Courtney Hebert to vice president-corporate controller and chief risk officer. Courtney will report to Kimberly Nooney, vice president and treasurer, who was recently appointed chief financial officer effective April 1, 2023.



Hebert brings more than 20 years of financial experience to his role in accounting, finance, risk, internal audit, internal controls and compliance. He was previously assistant controller and chief risk officer and started with Black Hills two years ago as the director of risk. He brings significant utility experience from various roles at two large utility companies and audit and compliance experience with several public accounting and corporate firms.

“Courtney brings significant leadership, knowledge and experience to the corporate controller role,” said Linn Evans, president and CEO. “The appointment of Courtney to the controller role and the recent announcement of Kimberly’s appointment to the CFO role represent planned steps in our officer succession plan within our finance and accounting organization. I am excited to work with Courtney as we execute our long-term growth strategy.”

Hebert is a certified public accountant and a certified information systems auditor. He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting and master’s degree in management information systems from Texas A&M University.

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer focused, growth-oriented energy delivery company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.3 million natural gas and electric customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

