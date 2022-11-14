The Academic Athlete League Announces the Launch of the 2022-2023 Basketball Season Registration
We are excited to provide a platform where everyone can excel”ATLANTA, GA, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Registration for 2022-2023 The Academic Athletic Athlete League (TAAL) Basketball program in the Metropolitan Atlanta area will open Tuesday, November 15 , 2022. TAAL strives to provide a rich environment that fosters the development of basketball fundamentals while advancing skills in teamwork, discipline, friendship, and sportsmanship. The league will consist of 20 teams, with ten players on each team for a maximum of 200 players. The league is for grades 9-12, with a minimum of a 2.0 GPA. The season will last 14 weeks and culminate with a league championship tournament.
— Keith Lundy
TAAL is an organization designed to help high school students excel in academics and athletics. In addition, the TAAL league is designed to give high school students who will not be playing for their respective school basketball teams an opportunity to play in a basketball league designed specifically for them. “We are excited to provide a platform where everyone can excel,” said CEO Keith Lundy. Registration is $300 a per player and parents can register here.
TAAL has entered into a partnership with Hoop Brothers College Basketball Recruiting Service to offer specially designed video highlight packages for all TAAL players who aspire to receive college scholarship offers. Selected TAAL players will also be chosen to play in several international tournaments that do not coincide with their regular school schedule.
The league games will be televised nationally and internationally via the Seema TV streaming service. Seema TV is available through many platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, and all IOS devices. In addition,
TAAL will host a meet and greet for prospective players and their parents Sunday, November 20, 2022, from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM EST at Girls Inc., 461 Manget St. SE, Marietta, GA 30060.
Make sure to follow TAAL on social media via Instagram to stay current on the latest with the department.
Keith Lundy
TAAL
+1 678-525-2667
email us here