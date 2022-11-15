Model & Bestselling Author Sara Stamford to Donate Book #1 Bestseller "The Honeycomb Diamond" to Local L.A. High Schools
Hollywood High, Fairfax High, Beverly Hills High, and Hamilton High are Among the Recipients. Books Also Donated to Dolly Parton Imagination LibraryLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- #1 International Bestselling Thriller
THE HONEYCOMB DIAMOND
Being Applauded by Diverse Audiences
Books Already Donated to
Dolly Parton Imagination Library
Sara Stamford, international model-turned-bestselling author whose debut novel, a suspense-thriller entitled THE HONEYCOMB DIAMOND which has been dubbed a #1 International Bestseller, will donate several dozen copies of her new novel to multiple local high schools across Los Angeles on November 16th Wednesday and November 17th Thursday.
BOOK LOGLINE:
Beautiful socialite, Margarita Levnik, is held captive in her palatial London townhouse by a mysterious, well-organized, and brutal gang in search of her rare vivid pink diamond. Yet, it's after her daring escape that she encounters an even greater threat -- a secret organization called Honeycomb. Slowly she begins to realize that the price for her safety and freedom might cost far more than she can afford.
(Elite Publishing October 2022)
The fast-rising author who is also a dedicated and proactive philanthropist announced the giving endeavor today. The local L.A. high schools that will be recipients of Sara's book donations include, but are not limited to: Hollywood High School, Beverly Hills High School, Fairfax High School, and Hamilton High School. Librarians from each school will helm Stamford ’s donations.
“I am passionate about writing and also about supporting and empowering young people." Sara commented. "Mentoring youth is an important part of my life, and I am honored to have an opportunity to make even a small difference. Words like 'mindset', 'determination', and 'leadership' reflect what I would like to inspire in students to show them that dreams can come true."
She continued, "When THE HONEYCOMB DIAMOND was published last month, I donated books to both The Dolly Parton Imagination Library and to The Barbara Bush Library. Now, I'm so pleased to reach out to local high schools throughout the city of Los Angeles and to donate a dozen books at each location to help energize the imaginations and dreams of the youth on those campuses.”
Sara's commitment to crafting work that centers on often overlooked societal themes -- with a keen focus on female empowerment, inclusion, tolerance, reversing stereotypes, and promoting deeper understanding -- sets her apart.
Stamford, who lives between the United States and Europe, credits confidence and empowerment for much of her success. Additionally, as a firm advocate of social responsibility, Sara is a regular mentor and speaker for the non-profit girls organization Step Up.
On February 18th Saturday at 2:00pm, Sara will make a guest appearance at the world renowned book store BARNES & NOBLE AT THE GROVE in Los Angeles as she hosts a topline book signing event. Tickets are available at BN.com
To learn how copies of THE HONEYCOMB DIAMOND can be donated to your school or to have Sara Stamford come to your school, please contact Entertainment Enterprises PR or visit Sara's website at: sarastamford.org
###
For more information:
Follow Sara on:
@sara_stamford
•Twitter.com
@StamfordSara
authorsarastamford
Media Contact:
Marla Winston
Entertainment Enterprises PR
EntertainmentEnterprises@mail.com
Visit us on social media:
Other