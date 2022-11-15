Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,381 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 298,021 in the last 365 days.

Model & Bestselling Author Sara Stamford to Donate Book #1 Bestseller "The Honeycomb Diamond" to Local L.A. High Schools

Sara Stamford former model who has become a successful author penninng the #1 International Bestselling thriller The Honeycomb Diamond

Sara Stamford author of the suspense-thriller "THE HONEYCOMB DIAMOND" a #1 International Bestseller

Hollywood High, Fairfax High, Beverly Hills High, and Hamilton High are Among the Recipients. Books Also Donated to Dolly Parton Imagination Library

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- #1 International Bestselling Thriller
THE HONEYCOMB DIAMOND
Being Applauded by Diverse Audiences

Books Already Donated to
Dolly Parton Imagination Library

Sara Stamford, international model-turned-bestselling author whose debut novel, a suspense-thriller entitled THE HONEYCOMB DIAMOND which has been dubbed a #1 International Bestseller, will donate several dozen copies of her new novel to multiple local high schools across Los Angeles on November 16th Wednesday and November 17th Thursday.

BOOK LOGLINE:
Beautiful socialite, Margarita Levnik, is held captive in her palatial London townhouse by a mysterious, well-organized, and brutal gang in search of her rare vivid pink diamond. Yet, it's after her daring escape that she encounters an even greater threat -- a secret organization called Honeycomb. Slowly she begins to realize that the price for her safety and freedom might cost far more than she can afford.

(Elite Publishing October 2022)

The fast-rising author who is also a dedicated and proactive philanthropist announced the giving endeavor today. The local L.A. high schools that will be recipients of Sara's book donations include, but are not limited to: Hollywood High School, Beverly Hills High School, Fairfax High School, and Hamilton High School. Librarians from each school will helm Stamford ’s donations.

“I am passionate about writing and also about supporting and empowering young people." Sara commented. "Mentoring youth is an important part of my life, and I am honored to have an opportunity to make even a small difference. Words like 'mindset', 'determination', and 'leadership' reflect what I would like to inspire in students to show them that dreams can come true."

She continued, "When THE HONEYCOMB DIAMOND was published last month, I donated books to both The Dolly Parton Imagination Library and to The Barbara Bush Library. Now, I'm so pleased to reach out to local high schools throughout the city of Los Angeles and to donate a dozen books at each location to help energize the imaginations and dreams of the youth on those campuses.”

Sara's commitment to crafting work that centers on often overlooked societal themes -- with a keen focus on female empowerment, inclusion, tolerance, reversing stereotypes, and promoting deeper understanding -- sets her apart.

Stamford, who lives between the United States and Europe, credits confidence and empowerment for much of her success. Additionally, as a firm advocate of social responsibility, Sara is a regular mentor and speaker for the non-profit girls organization Step Up.

On February 18th Saturday at 2:00pm, Sara will make a guest appearance at the world renowned book store BARNES & NOBLE AT THE GROVE in Los Angeles as she hosts a topline book signing event. Tickets are available at BN.com

To learn how copies of THE HONEYCOMB DIAMOND can be donated to your school or to have Sara Stamford come to your school, please contact Entertainment Enterprises PR or visit Sara's website at: sarastamford.org

###

For more information:

Follow Sara on:

•Instagram

@sara_stamford

•Twitter.com

@StamfordSara

•Facebook

authorsarastamford

Media Contact:

Marla Winston
Entertainment Enterprises PR
EntertainmentEnterprises@mail.com
Visit us on social media:
Other

You just read:

Model & Bestselling Author Sara Stamford to Donate Book #1 Bestseller "The Honeycomb Diamond" to Local L.A. High Schools

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.