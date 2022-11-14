New collaboration between WA DOH and Amazon brings SNAP Produce Match to more households

For immediate release: November 14, 2022 (22-167)

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) and Amazon have teamed up to provide Washingtonians with more money to buy fruits and vegetables. People who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Pandemic EBT benefits in Washington can now use SNAP Produce Match for Amazon Fresh purchases.

Here’s how SNAP Produce Match works – when SNAP/EBT shoppers buy at least $10 of fruits and vegetables with their SNAP/EBT card, they get a $5 SNAP Produce Match promotion that can be used toward future eligible purchases.

“We are thankful to be part of this groundbreaking effort to get affordable, nutritious food to the people who need it the most,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health. “We are proud to team up with Amazon and other retailers to improve equitable access to healthy food. This supports our vision to transform health in Washington and aligns with our cornerstone values of Equity, Innovation and Engagement."

Making SNAP Produce Match available wherever Amazon Fresh delivers brings access to quality foods to more shoppers throughout Washington state. Amazon Fresh is an online and physical grocery store that offers low prices on everyday favorites. Free same-day delivery and pickup in select locations is available for Prime members. See what in-store and delivery options may be available in your area.

“Amazon strives to provide accessible, affordable and quality options that empower customers to feed their families every day,” said Nancy Dalton, Head of Community Partnerships for Amazon Access. “We are proud to be teaming up with the Washington State DOH to make purchasing healthy produce even easier for Washingtonians.”

Since becoming one of the first retailers to launch SNAP online purchasing, Amazon has expanded its reach to serve 99.7% of U.S. SNAP households by offering online grocery purchasing options and joining forces with community-based organizations to improve awareness and participation. Since DOH’s SNAP Produce Match started in 2017, SNAP/EBT shoppers in Washington have redeemed more than four million dollars on fruits and vegetables.

SNAP Produce Match is available at 184 grocery stores across 30 counties in Washington as well as participating online retailers. Learn more about SNAP and see if you are eligible. Further information about SNAP Produce Match is also available on Amazon. SNAP Produce Match is supported in part by the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

