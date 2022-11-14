EstrellaTV's 'Premios de la Radio' Drives Audience Reach of Nearly 40M Across Broadcast, Social, FAST, and Streaming Platforms

Awards Show Drives Nearly 1.3M Reach in U.S., #1 For Time Period in Mexico (P18-44) on Azteca Uno

Awards Featured an Array of Top Artists and Groups, including Carin León, Grupo Firme, La Adictiva, Paquita la Del Barrio, Los Ángeles Azules, Becky G, Espinoza Paz, Chiquis, Los Dos Carnales, Cartel de Santa, El Fantasma, Alfredo Olivas, Marca Registrada, Luis R Conriquez, Marca MP, Natanael Cano, and more

Awards are Now Streaming on EstrellaTV.com

Photos from the event are here

Estrella Media, the transformative Spanish-language media company serving a diverse multi-platform Latino audience in the U.S., drove a multi-platform audience reach across the U.S. and Mexico of nearly 40 million with its leading, live Regional Mexican Music awards show Premios de la Radio. The show drove audiences across EstrellaTV's platforms, which aired live on November 3 with a November 5 encore, and Azteca Uno, which aired the show in Mexico on November 5.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005949/en/

In the U.S., Premios de la Radio content reached almost 1.3 million linear TV viewers who, on average, watched more than an hour of the awards show. Among the four Spanish-language U.S. broadcast networks, EstrellaTV was #1 in growth vs. prior quarter-to-date averages for the combined dayparts of Thursday 7-11:30 p.m. ET and Saturday 7-11 p.m. ET, with triple-digit percentage gains among both P18‑49 and P25-54.

The multi-platform digital broadcast drove over 21 million streaming minutes, a +169% growth compared to the previous year's show. From Thursday, November 3, thru Sunday, November 6, Premios de La Radio drove record-high performance and viewership across EstrellaTV's streaming platforms (including the EstrellaTV App, EstrellaTV.com, and the EstrellaTV FAST channel) during the Live+3 window. The awards show significantly increased engagement and viewership; compared to the previous week, EstrellaTV's streaming platforms logged an increase of +40% in minutes and +28% in video sessions.

With social media, the show drove over 18 million views across TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram, over 31 million impressions across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter, and over 498 million impressions of #PremiosdelaRadio across social media. Additionally, on Estrella Media's operated YouTube and Facebook channels, Premios content generated 167 million minutes of watch time, over 6 million video views, and 52.3 million impressions.

In Mexico, the show was #1 in its time slot for Azteca Uno with persons 18-44 and was also a #1 trending topic on Twitter in Mexico. The show reached half a billion social media impressions in the U.S. and Mexico.

Fourteen awards were presented in the on-air ceremony. Leading the winners were three of the most influential artists in the genre: Carin León (three awards), Grupo Firme (three awards), and La Adictiva (two awards). The 2022 Tributo a Los Grandes de México honorees were the iconic Paquita la Del Barrio and Los Ángeles Azules. Premios also featured two emotional Homenajes: one to the iconic and influential Corrido singer/songwriter Chalino Sánchez and one to the legendary ‘Diva de la Banda,' Regional Mexican singer Jenni Rivera.

Hosts for this year's show were EstrellaTV's Don Cheto (Don Cheto Al Aire, Norteados con Don Cheto), Pepe Garza (Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento, Pepe's Office), Carolina Ross (nominated for Artista Femenina del Año/Female Artist of the Year), and T.V. Azteca's El Capi Perez (La Resolana), Alex Garza, and Ingrid Coronado.

2022 Sponsors were Wendy's (sponsor of the "Lo Mejor de Los Mejor" award), Macy's (Red Carpet 360 cam sponsor), Honda ("Premio Orgullo Latino" award sponsor), Amazon ("Cancion Viral del Ano" award sponsor), Verizon ("Banda Del Año" award sponsor), and Modelo (musical performances sponsor).

Source: Estrella TV linear reach is based on all PDLR programming content for the week of 10/31/22 (Programming includes Camino a Premios de la Radio 2022, Premios de la Radio Alfombra Roja, Premios de la Radio 2022 premiere and encore). Nielsen Reach and Frequency Program Report; Most Current, Total U.S., Composite P2+, Live+Same Day using a 1-minute qualifier.

Source for #1 in Growth: Nielsen National TV View; P18-49 and P25-54 among total households, Thu 7p-1130p and Sat 7p-11p on premiere and encore nights of Premios de la Radio (11/3 and 11/5, 2022) vs. the prior 6-wk QTD daypart combination of Th 7p-1130p & Sa 7p-11p (9/22/22-10/29/22); Live + Same Day AA % gain/loss. Excludes Univision and Telemundo local news programming.

Social media source: Sprout Social - 10/31-11/7/2022; Twitter 11/5/2022.

Digital Source: Source: Amagi, JW Player; Amplitude, NASB, TRC, PlutoTV, Sisense and YouTube, Facebook (11/3-11/7/2022). Mexico – Nielsen IBOPE Mexico (11/5/2022) P19-44.

About Estrella Media, Inc.

Estrella Media is a leading Spanish-language media company and one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language video and audio content for multi-platform distribution worldwide, with a library of over 20,000 hours of original video content.

Estrella Media's content studio feeds all its digital and linear media platforms, including EstrellaTV, its national broadcast television network that is seen in over 60 million U.S. households on 16 owned or operated stations and 33 affiliated stations, as well as through cable and satellite providers and digital streaming platforms; Estrella News, the first 24/7 Spanish-language multi-platform digital news network in the U.S.; and Estrella Games, the first 24/7 curated Spanish-language game show channel in the U.S. In 2021, Estrella Media's digital content surpassed one billion viewership minutes.

Estrella Media also owns and operates 14 radio stations and the Don Cheto Radio Network, airing on 33 affiliated stations throughout the U.S., featuring one of the nation's most popular radio talents, Don Cheto. Estrella Media also produces large-scale music festivals, concerts, and special events throughout the U.S.

To learn more about Estrella Media and company updates, please visit Estrella Media at estrellamedia.com, and follow us on Twitter @Estrellamedia_, Facebook @Estrellamediainc, and LinkedIn @Estrella Media, Inc.

