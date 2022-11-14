Kohler Power Systems Cuts Ribbon on Large Generator Plant Expansion in Mosel, Wisconsin

Kohler Power Systems ceremonially cut the ribbon on its state-of-the-art production expansion to the existing North American generator manufacturing facility in Mosel, Wisconsin.

Kohler Power Systems ceremonially cut the ribbon on its state-of-the-art production expansion to the existing North American generator manufacturing facility in Mosel, Wisconsin. The project, which began in March 2021, includes a 155,000 square-foot production, testing and warehousing space, as well as a 10,000 square-foot world-class customer experience center.

The plant expansion supports Kohler's continued growth in key strategic markets, including data centers, health care and other mission critical segments. This is the second major expansion within the last 10 years at the Mosel site to support sustained growth and successful product introductions.

As Kohler's business continues to grow, so does the demand for Kohler's KD Series large diesel industrial generators and integrated power systems being designed and built in the factory. Kohler is the only generator set manufacturer to provide factory-built enclosures in this range and supply a completely integrated system from a single facility.

The plant expansion addresses current and future capacity requirements to provide a safer, more efficient, and seamless flow through assembly, testing and enclosing of large generator sets from 250 to 4,000 kilowatts. The new customer experience center will serve as a conduit for guests to engage in hands-on training, collaborate with product engineers and interact with new market solutions.

The company is committed to developing cleaner energy solutions with generators that lead the industry in power density and fuel economy and contribute to a lower environmental impact. Earlier this summer, Kohler announced that its entire offering of diesel generators is compatible with Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), marking a significant breakthrough in the usage of alternative fuels in backup power.

"The expansion helps us achieve operational excellence in product development, manufacturing capabilities, and supply chain efficiency to ensure we are positioned to meet increasing demand and grow market share in the energy sector for many years to come," said Brian Melka, Group President – KOHLER Power. "We are pleased to further our commitment to Sheboygan County and the local community, so we can continue to best serve our customers who depend on us to provide energy solutions when the grid cannot."

"Our expanded North American manufacturing center of excellence, which produces generators from 6 to 4,000 kilowatts, enables us to increase capacity for generators, switchgear, engineered enclosures, and testing capabilities," said Charles Hunsucker, GM-Americas & Data Centers for KOHLER Power Systems. "The project delivers the needed space to enhance our vendor-managed finished goods stocking program, which is essential for our key partners in data center and mission critical markets. We're also excited to unveil the new customer experience center that showcases our proud 102-year history of energy resiliency, and offers existing and future customers an immersive and gracious experience."

A global force in power solutions since 1920, KOHLER Power manufactures complete power systems, including generators (marine, residential, commercial and industrial), automatic transfer switches, switchgear, monitoring controls, and accessories for emergency, prime power and energy-management applications all around the world. The business is committed to reliable, leading-edge power-generation products as well as comprehensive after-sale support.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies, comprised of more than 40,000 associates. Kohler is a global leader in manufacturing kitchen and bath products; engines, generators and clean energy solutions; premier cabinetry, tile and lighting; and owner/operator of two of the world's finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

