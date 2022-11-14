Greenberg Traurig's Kemal Hawa to Moderate Two Panels at DICE West 2022

Kemal Hawa, a global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Corporate shareholder, will moderate two panel discussions at Bisnow's Data Center Investment Conference & Expo (DICE) West event Nov. 30 at the San Jose Marriott.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kemal Hawa, a global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Corporate shareholder, will moderate two panel discussions at Bisnow's Data Center Investment Conference & Expo (DICE) West event Nov. 30 at the San Jose Marriott.

His first panel, "State of the West Coast Data Center Market," will discuss the effects of new deployments on the second largest data center market in the country, the challenges of high demand and low land availability, and what can be expected next in the region. The panelists include Peter Hopper, managing director, DigitalBridge; Arman Khalili, CEO, Evocative; Michael Ortiz, CEO, Layer 9 Datacenters; and Aaron Wangenheim, COO, T5 Data Centers.

Hawa's second panel, titled "Keynote: Future Drivers of Demand," will discuss major trends that will shape the digital infrastructure industry and how to prepare for it. The panelists include Vello Ehvert, president, Ehvert Mission Critical; Joann Garbin, director, Innovation, CO+I, Microsoft; Peter Gross, managing partner, PMG Associates; Eric Jacobs, CRO, Aligned Data Centers; Scott Noteboom, CTO, Quantum Loophole; and Craig Pennington, VP, Data Center Engineering, Oracle.

Hawa focuses his practice on corporate and securities law with an emphasis on the telecommunications, media, tower, and technology industries domestically and internationally. He regularly advises public and private companies, private equity firms, investment banks, and creditors' committees on a variety of matters, including mergers and acquisitions, bankruptcies and restructurings, investments, financing arrangements, licensing agreements, and commercial transactions. Hawa assists clients with the negotiation of transactions in the digital infrastructure space globally, including transactions involving data centers, fiber, towers, and subsea cables.

About Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice comprises more than 550 lawyers in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America who regularly advise public and privately held companies, entrepreneurs and investment funds on global mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, private equity and venture capital, underwritten and syndicated offerings, commercial finance and syndicated lending, cross-border transactions, and general corporate matters. The group's industry experience includes transactions in a wide range of fields, from the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and life sciences fields, to representations involving clients in the aviation, banking, consumer products, energy, food and beverage, health care, manufacturing, media, technology, and telecommunications sectors.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2500 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021 and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, and NLJ 250. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program certifies that the firm's U.S. offices are 100% powered by renewable energy. The firm is often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

