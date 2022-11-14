Worldwide Connected Truck Industry to 2031 - Development of Self-Driving Trucks is Expected to Offer Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Truck Market By Communication Type, By Range, By Vehicle Type, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Connected truck provides real-time data of current fuel level, battery status, light status, and other information. Moreover, connected truck can also communicate and share data with other systems outside the truck with the aid of internet access. The connected truck market is witnessing growth, due to increase in use of telematics in automotive sector, and ease of vehicle diagnosis.

However, threat of cyber-attacks, and lack of uninterrupted & seamless internet connectivity are the factors hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, development of self-driving trucks is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Launch of new connected trucks by several automobile manufacturing companies is the primary factor driving the growth of the market. For instance, in March 2021, Tata Motors launched its Ultra Sleek T-Series smart trucks with connected technology in India. These smart trucks are designed to meet the needs of the urban transportation. These trucks will be available in three variants such as T.6, T.7, and T.9.

In June 2019, Eicher Trucks and Buses unveiled Eicher Pro 2000 Series, which is BS-VI compliant range of light-duty trucks. This series of trucks are equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, infotainment, touch-screen along with smart cabin with two driver configuration.

The connected truck market is segmented on the basis of communication type, range, vehicle type, application, and region. By communication type, it is classified into vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), and vehicle-to-cloud (V2C). By range, it is categorized into dedicated short range, and long range/cellular network.

By vehicle type, it is categorized into light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. By application, it is fragmented into drive assistance, safety, entertainment, well-being, vehicle management, and mobility management. By region, the report is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the connected truck market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing connected truck market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the connected truck market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global connected truck market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: CONNECTED TRUCK MARKET, BY COMMUNICATION TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Vehicle-To-Vehicle

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Vehicle-To-Cloud

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Vehicle-To-Infrastructure

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: CONNECTED TRUCK MARKET, BY RANGE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Dedicated Short Range

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Long Range/Cellular Network

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: CONNECTED TRUCK MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: CONNECTED TRUCK MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Driver Assistance

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 Safety

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country

7.4 Entertainment

7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3 Market analysis by country

7.5 Well-being

7.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3 Market analysis by country

7.6 Vehicle Management

7.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.3 Market analysis by country

7.7 Mobility Management

7.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.7.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: CONNECTED TRUCK MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 Continental AG

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Company snapshot

10.1.3 Operating business segments

10.1.4 Product portfolio

10.1.5 Business performance

10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.2 AB Volvo

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Company snapshot

10.2.3 Operating business segments

10.2.4 Product portfolio

10.2.5 Business performance

10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.3 BorgWarner Inc.

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Company snapshot

10.3.3 Operating business segments

10.3.4 Product portfolio

10.3.5 Business performance

10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.4 Denso Corporation

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Company snapshot

10.4.3 Operating business segments

10.4.4 Product portfolio

10.4.5 Business performance

10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.5 Harman International

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Company snapshot

10.5.3 Operating business segments

10.5.4 Product portfolio

10.5.5 Business performance

10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.6 Magna International Inc.

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Company snapshot

10.6.3 Operating business segments

10.6.4 Product portfolio

10.6.5 Business performance

10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.7 Mercedes-Benz Group AG

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Company snapshot

10.7.3 Operating business segments

10.7.4 Product portfolio

10.7.5 Business performance

10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.8 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Company snapshot

10.8.3 Operating business segments

10.8.4 Product portfolio

10.8.5 Business performance

10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.9 Verizon Communications Inc.

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Company snapshot

10.9.3 Operating business segments

10.9.4 Product portfolio

10.9.5 Business performance

10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.10 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Company snapshot

10.10.3 Operating business segments

10.10.4 Product portfolio

10.10.5 Business performance

10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.11 Sierra Wireless, Inc.

10.11.1 Company overview

10.11.2 Company snapshot

10.11.3 Operating business segments

10.11.4 Product portfolio

10.11.5 Business performance

10.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.12 Geotab Inc.

10.12.1 Company overview

10.12.2 Company snapshot

10.12.3 Operating business segments

10.12.4 Product portfolio

10.12.5 Business performance

10.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.13 TomTom International BV

10.13.1 Company overview

10.13.2 Company snapshot

10.13.3 Operating business segments

10.13.4 Product portfolio

10.13.5 Business performance

10.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.14 Trimble Inc.

10.14.1 Company overview

10.14.2 Company snapshot

10.14.3 Operating business segments

10.14.4 Product portfolio

10.14.5 Business performance

10.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.15 MiX Telematics

10.15.1 Company overview

10.15.2 Company snapshot

10.15.3 Operating business segments

10.15.4 Product portfolio

10.15.5 Business performance

10.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ykwk5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets