What People Wish They Knew Before Going Under the Knife: A Healthy Way To A Dream Body Guide

Get Snatched; Don't Die Trying was written with you, the client, in mind. How many times are we going to hear the dreadful story about someone's botched plastic surgery experience? Unfortunately, these situations happen too often and are all too familiar. However, what if I tell you there is a way to Get Snatched and be empowered with the necessary knowledge you need to get the body of your dreams? Safety is key, darlings.

The author of this book, Raquel Nader, is a Registered Nurse with first-hand knowledge of the plastic and cosmetic surgery industry. She has vast experience working professionally as a critical care nurse, in dermatology, and as an operating room nurse with a triple board-certified plastic surgeon. Her experience has led her to gain expert knowledge about this industry. She realized that the gap consisted in the lack of knowledge and resources clients had going into surgery. This not only puts the clients at risk but also leaves them vulnerable and misinformed and completely negates the importance of patients' rights to autonomy.

How would you know if you're making the right decision specific to your needs if you're not adequately educated about the fine print, aka the "TEA" of plastic and cosmetic surgery? Raquel believes that getting snatched should not cost a person their life or unnecessary coins trying to fix an unqualified surgeon's botched job. Therefore, she wrote Get Snatched; Don't Die Trying with the primary aim to focus on the priority resources you wish you knew before going under the knife.

Now don't get me wrong, there are tons of qualified and highly stellar surgeons out there. But the ultimate question is, "who should I choose?" Which recovery house should I stay at, and is it safe? What about post-op care? What size faja should I wear during my different stages of healing? The list goes on. Don't just go by what you're told, do your research. Don't know where to start or what the next step is? Let Raquel guide you with her Healthy Dream Body one on one sessions.

Her healthy way to a dream body guide is packed with all the necessary, most importantly, fact-checked, evidenced-based information you need to stay informed about your current and future procedures. Info such as key questions to ask during your consultation, how to research credentials, post-op care, and so much more. Raquel believes plastic and cosmetic surgery is healthcare that should not be labeled as a privilege, but your given right as a client/ patient. Your life and decisions are deserving and should be respected.

