Local Myrtle Beach Business Owner Competes in Fab Over 40 Competitioin
Myrtle Beach Business Owner Makes the Top 5
FAB OVER 40 Competition
Local Business Owner Dana West-Abutbol is hanging strong in the Fab Over 40 competition which invites women over the age of forty from around the world to compete for a 2-page ad feature in New Beauty Magazine and a $40,000 cash prize. “Age is just a number and I want to share that we can have it all-- a family, maintain a household, run a business, enjoy life and still feel and look fabulous,” Dana said. The National Competition started in October and daily free votes are done through Facebook however, to place additional votes proceeds go to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Currently Dana is in 3rd Place in her Division, but the clock is quickly ticking. This week voters will select the Top #1 in each group, so she needs viewer support and more importantly she needs more votes!
Dana hails from Southern California has a Bachelor of Arts Degree on Broadcast Journalism with a Minor in Speech Communications and has been an entrepreneur since her teens. West modeled in Tokyo and Europe gracing the covers of numerous fashion magazines, has a laundry list of National Commercials including Chevrolet, Jergens, Honda, Budweiser, Shishido, JC Penney just to name a few. Additionally, West has starred in a number of films and television series including ADRENALINE TV where she travelled the world as the Main Host all while raising a family (three children Nicholas 33, Gabriella 28 and Giselle 19) while continuing to be happily married to her husband Jack. Dana and Jack heard about the construction boom in Myrtle Beach and decided to bring the beauty of European Kitchens into the area and they opened Milano Kitchen and Bath and Milano Quartz and Porcelain in 2021.
“We have the most beautiful showrooms in Myrtle Beach, Milano Kitchen and Bath and Milano Quartz and Porcelain. For those of you that haven’t visited, we welcome you to come in and take a peek.” Dana said. “The Myrtle Beach community has been such a pleasure to become a part of and I am thrilled to be here”! If you would like to vote for Dana click the link https://votefab40.com/2022/dana-west-abutbol or go to Dana’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/princessdanawest and click in her bio the Fab Over 40 link!
