Governor Dunleavy Appoints Tyson Gallagher as Chief of Staff

Governor Mike Dunleavy announced today that Tyson Gallagher will serve as his Chief of Staff.

“I have the utmost confidence in Mr. Gallagher’s ability to manage the day to day operations of my administration, while simultaneously advancing the policy goals I have laid out for the next four years,” said Governor Dunleavy. “He has served the state in a variety of roles and demonstrated an ability to understand the complexities of public policy and to create solutions that move our state forward.”

Born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska, and a graduate of the University of Colorado, Boulder, Gallagher has over 13 years’ experience working on Alaska policy and budget issues.

Gallagher began working for the State of Alaska in the Office of Governor Sean Parnell, and then in the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). While at OMB, he worked on transportation and revenue issues, as well as coordinating the Governor’s capital budget, and participating on behalf of the Administration in the National Association of State Budget Officers (NASBO). After leaving OMB, Gallagher served in the Commissioner’s Office at the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOTPF) where he focused on Community Engagement.

Interest in politics took him to the legislative branch, where he worked for Representative Lynn Gattis during her tenure on the House Finance Committee. Gallagher also spent nearly five years managing government relations at GCI working on telecom issues on both the state and federal level.

Gallagher returned to state service in 2021, when he took the position of Deputy Chief of Staff in Governor Dunleavy’s first administration and has served as Acting Chief of Staff since July 2022.

