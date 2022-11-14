Jeremy Ray gives insight to Exclusive Ecommerce School – Crystalline Academy

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, WA, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There’s a growing movement toward working from home and pursuing side gigs that can bring in extra income, but the market is crowded and intimidating to newcomers – and that’s where Crystalline Academy is stepping up with exclusive in-depth ecommerce classes.

Unlike other more narrowly focused online training schools, Crystalline Academy stands out by teaching a host of business models, including dropshipping, fulfillment by Amazon, affiliate marketing, and social media marketing & influencing. It promises the most videos on each of these training topics than any other online commerce academy currently in operation.

Backed by a team of online Ecommerce experts, Crystalline Academy is the creation of CEO Jeremy Ray Holst. This enterprising 21-year-old first started an online business at 15, teaching himself the intricacies and tricks of dropshipping. A born natural for the industry, Holst quickly built his company into one that consistently takes in more than seven figures online each year. That puts him in the prime position to pass on his insider knowledge to budding students.

Crystalline Academy offers 24/7 support and coaching to all of their students, teaching marketing methods developed in-house that can give a vital edge to someone looking to start their own ecommerce company, helping them emerge as the leader in a busy marketplace.

The timing for the launch of Crystalline Academy couldn’t be better, as demand soars among the 18-30-year-old crowd and others for side hustles they can do at home. The coronavirus pandemic led to millions of people working from their homes, and this in turn has fueled a desire among many to pursue their dreams of owning their own online retailing business.

“We are here to provide the comprehensive, in-depth, and most importantly useful and actionable support and advice people need to escape the rat race or matrix,” says Holst. “We provide top-tier coaching and education through our digital learning academy on all the major online business models, teaching people the steps toward getting financial freedom.”

Students get access to hundreds of videos offering vital information about the various business models open to them, along with weekly mentorship meetings and other support.

The idea of helping others to enjoy massive success through an ecommerce learning academy came to Holst after he kept being inundated with questions from friends, family and others about how he mastered the Ecommerce niche in his teens. “It changed my life so I obviously understood why others were asking me how I did it, and I was open and eager to teach others.”

It’s that passion to help others that informs the teaching offered by Crystalline Academy, he adds. “What attracted me to the online world is the possibilities, understanding how to use social media and the internet to turn any passion you have into a profit,” says Holst. “If more people know about this potential, they could pursue what they love, not settle in another job.”

Eventually, Crystalline Academy intends to have teachers covering every possible type of online business model for any field imaginable, with in-person learning centers.

