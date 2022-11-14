Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, November 14, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of November 14 will include the following: 

Monday, November 14 to Wednesday, November 16: Gov. McMaster will attend the Republican Governors Association’s annual meeting, Orlando, FL.

Thursday, November 17 at 1:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will visit and tour Harvest Hope Midlands Branch, 2220 Shop Road, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: November 7, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of November 7, 2022, included:

Tuesday, November 8

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

3:08 PM: Call with a fellow constitutional officer.

4:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, November 9

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster oversaw the State Fiscal Accountably Authority (SFAA) meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, November 14, 2022

