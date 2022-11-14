Route 121 Greentree Road Lane Restrictions this Week in Green Tree Borough

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing fiber optic cable installation work on Greentree Road (Route 121) in Green Tree Borough, Allegheny County will begin Tuesday, November 15 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions will occur on Greentree Road will occur from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through late December as crews from Utilicom conduct fiber optic cable boring and installation work. Restrictions will occur on Greentree Road between Potomac Avenue and Mansfield Avenue.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Michael Brennan at 330-597-8552.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

