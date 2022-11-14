Submit Release
Route 121 Greentree Road Lane Restrictions this Week in Green Tree Borough

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing fiber optic cable installation work on Greentree Road (Route 121) in Green Tree Borough, Allegheny County will begin Tuesday, November 15 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions will occur on Greentree Road will occur from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through late December as crews from Utilicom conduct fiber optic cable boring and installation work. Restrictions will occur on Greentree Road between Potomac Avenue and Mansfield Avenue.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Michael Brennan at 330-597-8552.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


