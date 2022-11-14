PennDOT District 8 Wraps Up 2022 Construction Season in South Central PA

Harrisburg, PA – The PennDOT Engineering District 8 region covering Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties wrapped up a successful construction season with 122 active projects, 54 of which were completed this year.

Work in 2022 included replacing or repairing 26 bridges and paving 153 miles of roadway.







Sixty-eight projects with a contract value of $238.4 million are currently active.





A total of 81 projects, including 10 local projects, were or will be let in 2022 with the low or estimated bid value of $184 million.





These improvements include projects supported and accelerated by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).





In 2022 alone the BIL brought at least $55.6 million in additional funding to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners:





• Adams County Office of Planning and Development received at least $2.7 million more;

• Franklin County Planning Department received at least $3 million more;

• Harrisburg Area Transportation Study received at least $23.6 million more;

• Lancaster County Planning Commission received at least $15.9 million more;

• Lebanon County Planning Department received at least $2.6 million more; and

• York County Planning Commission received at least $7.8 million more.





“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law made an immediate impact on Pennsylvania’s roads and bridges by accelerating highway and bridge projects throughout the southcentral region,” said District 8 Executive Chris Kufro, P.E., during a media event in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. “These projects are vital to ensuring the people who live and work in Pennsylvania have safe, modern and efficient transportation network.”





Among the projects supported by the law is the Centerville Road Interchange and Roadway Improvement project in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. This dual state-local project combines improvements to the Centerville Road/Route 30 Interchange, township owned Centerville Road (T-408) from the intersection of Route 23 (Marietta Avenue) to Route 462 (Columbia Avenue), and a portion of Route 23 from Stoney Battery Road to the Centerville Road intersection.





Work consists of a bridge replacement over Route 30 to include a widened bridge to accommodate additional traffic and turning lanes, widening and intersection improvements along Centerville Road, the addition of sidewalks in designated areas, and overall corridor safety, efficiency, and capacity improvements to alleviate congestion.





This project was let September 15, 2022. A $36.3 million contract was awarded to JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA.





“We welcome the additional federal funding which will assist in modernizing and maintaining one of the nation’s largest transportation systems,” Chris Kufro said. “These funds will help advance projects that will improve safety and mobility throughout south central Pennsylvania.”





Other key projects supported in 2022 by IIJA-BIL include:





• Route 22/322 resurfacing from the Dauphin County Line to Route 1014 (Owl Hollow Road) in Greenwood, Howe, Watts, and Buffalo Townships, Perry County.

• Route 22/322 resurfacing from Juniata County Line to Route 1014 (Owl Hollow Road) in Greenwood Township and Millerstown Borough, Perry County

• Route 116 bridge replacement over Conewago Township, Adams County

• Route 22 bridge replacement (multiple bridges) over Route 34 (Red Hill Road) in Howe Township, Perry County.

• Tourist Park Road bridge replacement on Route 4006 (Tourist Park Road) over Gurdy Run in Halifax Township, Dauphin County.

• Rohrerstown Road bridge replacement on Rohrerstown Road (Local Route 7101) over Little Conestoga Creek in Manheim Township, Lancaster County.

• Ebenezer Road/US 22 bridge rehabilitation on PA 72 (Ebenezer Road) over US Route 22 (Allentown Boulevard) in Union and Swatara Townships, Lebanon County.

• Laudermilch Road bridge replacement on Route 2012 (Laudermilch Road) over Norfolk Southern Railroad in Derry Township, Dauphin County. The current estimated let date is scheduled on December 12, 2022.





Notable projects that continued this year include:





• I-81 resurfacing/highway preservation project in Southampton, Shippensburg, South Newton, and Penn townships, Cumberland County, $26.5 million;

• Route 15 resurfacing and safety improvement project Franklin and Carroll townships, York County, and Huntington and Latimore townships, Adams County, $19.4 million;

• Route 22 resurfacing from Elmerton Avenue (Route 3026) in the City of Harrisburg to Route 225 in Dauphin Borough, Dauphin County, $13.5 million;

• Route 181 (N. George Street) safety improvements and resurfacing at the I-83 Exit 22 Interchange in Manchester Township, York County, $12.4 million;

• Route 22 dual single span structure replacements at Route 34 in Howe Township, Perry County, $11.2 million;

• Route 22 (William Penn Highway) resurfacing project in Greenwood, Howe, Buffalo, and Watts townships from Owl Hollow Road eastbound to Perry/Dauphin County Line and from Owl Hollow Road westbound to west of the Newport Road Interchange, $9.7 million;

• Route 462 (Market Street) bridge replacement project in Spring Garden and Springettsbury townships, York County, $6.4 million;

• Route 222 resurfacing project from the Mohler Church Road overpass in Ephrata Township to the Pool Road overpass in West Earl Township, Lancaster County, $6.3 million;

• I-78/I-81 pavement preservation project in Lebanon and Dauphin counties, $5.5 million; and

• Route 1006 (Main Street) resurfacing in the Village of Scotland, Greene Township, Franklin County, $4.5 million;





Notable projects that began/were let this year include:





• Route 11 (Carlisle Pike) resurfacing in Silver Spring and Hampden townships, Cumberland County, $2.9 million;

• Route 22 and Interstate 81 bridge preservations in the City of Harrisburg and Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County, $13.5 million;

• I-81 resurfacing from Route 581 to the George N. Wade Memorial Bridge in Hampden and East Pennsboro townships, $12.8 million;

• I- 83 resurfacing from Cameron Street in the City of Harrisburg, through Swatara Township, to Union Deposit Road in Lower Paxton Township, $4.9 million;

• Route 116 (Hanover Road) bridge replacement over South Branch of Conewago Creek in Union and Conewago townships, $3.5 million;

• Black Gap Road Resurfacing Project in Greene Township, Franklin County. $4.95 million;

• Church Street resurfacing and box culvert project in East and West Hempfield townships Lancaster County, $3.6 million;

• Lime Street resurfacing project in the City of Lancaster, Lancaster County, $3 million;





The top projects completed this year for each county include:





• Route 94 and Route 234 intersection improvement project in Reading Township, Adams County, $4 million;

• I-81 pavement preservation project in Southampton, Shippensburg, South Newton, and Penn townships, Cumberland County, $27.1 million;

• Route 22/322 resurfacing project from Elmerton Avenue (Route 3026) in the City of Harrisburg to Route 225 in Dauphin Borough, Dauphin County. Includes a section of Elmerton Avenue eastward from the intersection with Route 22 (Cameron Street); and the ramps at Interstate 81, Route 39 (Linglestown Road) and Route 443, $14.1 million;

• Route 1006 (Main Street) reconstruction project in the Village of Scotland, Greene Township, Franklin County $4.5 million;

• Route 722/State Road Interchange Reconstruction over Route 283 in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. $19 million;

• Route 222/322 Diverging Diamond Interchange, Ephrata, Lancaster County, $10.7 million;

• I- 78 pavement preservation project in East Hanover, Union, and Bethel townships, Lebanon County. This project includes work on the westbound I-78 ramp to Route 22 in Lebanon County, and Interstate 81 in Lebanon and Dauphin counties, $5.4 million;

• Route 22 westbound resurfacing from just west of the Newport/Route 34 Interchange to Owl Hollow Road (Route 1014), $10.2 million;

• Hollywood Drive, Hill Street (both Route 3023) and Springwood Road (Route 2002) resurfacing in York and Spring Garden townships, York County, $2.8 million.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





