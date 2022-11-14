Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Special Virtual Meeting on Wednesday, November 16

November 14, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

CONTACT: Sylvia Lawson, Ph.D., 410-767-0463

sylvia.lawson@maryland.gov

Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Special Virtual

Meeting on Wednesday, November 16

BALTIMORE, MD (November 14, 2022) – The Maryland State Board of Education will host a special meeting on Wednesday, November 16 at 4:00 p.m. The meeting will be conducted virtually.

Members of the public will be able to view the opening remarks via livestream before the meeting is adjourned to executive session. The agenda and livestream are available at: https://www.marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2022/2022-11-16.aspx

At the meeting, the State Board will be reviewing personnel matters. The session is expected to conclude at 4:15 p.m.

