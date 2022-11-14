CFN Media Releases Exclusive Interviews From MJ Unpacked Las Vegas and Launches New Direct-To-Consumer Cannabis and Hemp Advertising Service

/EIN News/ -- CFN Media releases over 30 executives of leading cannabis brands filmed at MJ Unpacked Las Vegas and announces the launch of its managed ad campaign service that targets active cannabis and hemp consumers across the US and Canada. The service features compliant ads that reach consumers based on previous purchase data, dispensary visits, geolocation, real-time interest and a host of other key targeting factors to help brands drive in-store and online product orders with measurable Return On Ad Spend.

WHITEFISH, MT, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB: CNFN), owns and operates CFN Media, a digital media and ecommerce company focused on advancing businesses and brands in highly regulated emerging industries across the globe, today announced the release of exclusive video interviews of more than 30 cannabis brand and retail executives at the recent MJ Unpacked conference in Las Vegas and the launch of its direct-to-consumer (DTC) managed ad campaign service for THC and hemp brands.

“MJ Unpacked brings a unique and vital community together as part of our truly experiential event designed for cannabis CPG brands, retail executives and accredited investors only,” said Jage Media CEO & Co-founder George Jage. “This is the vanguard of the industry and the brands and investors who are fueling its growth. Our media partnership with CFN Media is a critical path to reach and amplify this opportunity to consumers and investors who recognize the huge benefit and upside that lies ahead for cannabis as a mainstream CPG market.”

Exclusive MJ Unpacked video interviews can be accessed here on CFN Media’s

CannabisFN.com media site:

https://www.cannabisfn.com/video-library/?vchannel=MJ-Unpacked&vorder=date:desc

“MJ Unpacked brought together the creme de la creme of brands and retailers across the cannabis industry,” said CFN Media President Frank Lane. “Our exclusive video interviews will convey their stories to a wide audience that couldn’t attend in person. We look forward to helping these brands and companies attract targeted investor and consumer audiences to drive measurable value and revenue.”

Cannabis and CBD advertising is projected to grow from about $1.6 billion in 2022 to more than $4.5 billion by 2030, according to Statista.

CFN Media offers compliant advertising, content and social media-based marketing services that connect cannabis and hemp brands, products and executives with targeted consumers, investors and operators through proprietary networks, exclusive subscribers, industry-specific ad platforms, and leading social media networks.

The new managed ad campaign service reaches B2C and B2B cannabis and hemp consumers and businesses across the US and Canada with compliant ads based on previous purchase data, dispensary visits, geolocation, real-time interest and a host of other key targeting factors to help brands drive in-store and online product orders with measurable Return On Ad Spend.

Learn more here: https://cfnmedia.com/managed-ad-campaigns/

About CFN Enterprises Inc.

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB: CNFN) owns and operates CFN Media a digital media and ecommerce company focused on advancing businesses and brands in highly regulated emerging industries across the globe. CFN connects investors with new market opportunities while helping consumers find innovative products that enhance their lives.

