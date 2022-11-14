Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,274 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 297,804 in the last 365 days.

Conformis, Inc. Announces Settlement of Medacta Patent Litigation

Conformis Settles Medacta Litigation Related to Patient-Specific Instruments

/EIN News/ -- BILLERICA, Mass., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) announced today that it has entered into a settlement and license agreement with Medacta USA, Medacta Germany GmbH, and Medacta International SA (together, “Medacta”) that resolves all patent disputes between the companies.  

“We are pleased to have resolved all of the ongoing patent litigation related to the Medacta dispute,” said Mark Augusti, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Through this settlement, we have once again monetized our patient-specific instrument patents and steadfastly protected our patient-specific implant products and services.  Yet again, this highlights the value of providing surgeons with the ability to incorporate patient-specific surgical planning into their procedures.”

Under the terms of the settlement, Medacta will receive a non-exclusive license to certain Conformis patents related to patient-specific instrumentation for use with off-the-shelf knee and shoulder implants.

About Conformis, Inc.

Founded in 2004, Conformis is a medical technology company focused on advancing orthopedic patient care and creating a world without joint pain. Its product portfolio is designed to maximize surgeon and patient choice by offering fully personalized solutions through its Image-to-Implant® Platinum Services℠ Program, as well as data-informed, standardized solutions that combine many benefits of personalization with the convenience and flexibility of an off-the-shelf system. Conformis’ sterile, just-in-time, Surgery-in-a-Box™ delivery system is available with all of its implants and personalized, single-use instruments.  Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints.

For more information, visit www.conformis.com.  To receive future releases in e-mail alerts, sign up at ir.conformis.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Contact
ir@conformis.com 
+1 (781) 374-5598


Primary Logo

You just read:

Conformis, Inc. Announces Settlement of Medacta Patent Litigation

Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.