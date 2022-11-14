Submit Release
Cyber-Security Provider BIO-key Reports Q3 and Year-to-Date Revenues Rose to $1.4M and $5.3M, Respectively, on Growing Software and Services Revenue; Investor Call Tomorrow at 10am ET

/EIN News/ -- WALL, N.J., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key® International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) and large-scale identity solutions, featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), today reported results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022 (Q3’22). BIO-key will host an investor call tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. ET (details below).

Q3 Highlights:

BIO-key Chairman & CEO Michael DePasquale commented, “Despite delays in our African business, some slippage from Q3 to Q4 in our domestic business, and seasonal slowness in Europe in the late summer, BIO-key continued to grow revenues and integrate our expanding operations. We have developed a substantial customer footprint generating high-margin annual recurring revenue (ARR) and our brand is now recognized on a global basis.

“Our integration of Swivel Secure Europe, which we acquired in March, is proceeding well, and we are now a truly global company. Through the first nine months of 2022, our sales by region grew in North America, Europe, the Middle East, South America, and Asia, but not in Africa, which continues to experience delays in the rollout of government sponsored national ID programs. In particular, the Nigerian Identity Management Commission has had both technical and financial issues that have led to delays in enrolling significant numbers of citizens, and we expect that to resolve itself in Q1 of 2023.

“Innovation remains core to our mission as we continue to expand password-less and mobile user IAM options, including the launch of BIO-key’s Mobile Authenticator App which supports both server-secured and on-device biometric multi-factor authentication (MFA). We also introduced an enhanced admin panel for our PortalGuard, Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) platform. Our PortalGuard IDaaS franchise continues to expand within higher education, county governments, and enterprises. Customers are drawn to this highly secure, efficient, user-friendly and cost-effective solution designed to meet today’s needs for scalable, secure on-site, mobile, and off-site user access.  

“To enhance the global awareness and reach of our solutions and brand, we have invested in an expanded team of direct sales resources, supported by traditional and digital marketing.

“We believe the IAM and multi-factor authentication segments of the cybersecurity space are some of the most lucrative opportunities in the global software market right now. We are building a recurring annual revenue stream with a proven portfolio of Identity-as-a-Service products across customers in several key verticals. Our expanding global footprint of direct sales and distribution partner resources positions us well to address significant IAM and cybersecurity needs around the world. In addition to integrating Swivel Secure and launching BIO-key Europe, we’ve built a strong pipeline of significant customer and project opportunities, some of which have progressed more slowly than anticipated over the past several months, or slipped to Q4, as I had mentioned.

Outlook

“We expect a strong close to the year, however, given our slower than expected sales so far this year, we now expect full-year revenues of $7M to $9M in 2022, representing growth of 37% to 76% over 2021 revenue. Our updated outlook anticipates growth in recurring software license revenue to roughly 70% of our total revenue, supported by hardware and services revenue contributions, which are typically in support of specific projects.

“Our current outlook is supported by our technology leadership, our talented global sales, marketing and management teams, and the growing productivity of our channel partner program. With our acquisition of Swivel Secure Europe, we have added critical mass in Europe, the Middle East and Asia (EMEA). Accordingly, we expect to see significant EMEA growth moving into 2023 now that our team has been fully trained on the value and capabilities of our extended line of solutions and services.”

Financial Results

Q3’22 revenues rose 6% to $1.4M vs. Q3’21 and year-to-date revenues increased 26% to $5.3M, with increased software license and service fees which were partially offset by lower hardware revenue in both 2022 periods.

Gross profit was $1.0M in Q3’22, flat from Q’21, due to higher cost of license fees as a result of third party-software required for Swivel Secure licenses, which offset revenue growth. Likewise, realized gross profit margin declined to 71% in Q3’22 from 77% in Q3’21.

Total operating expenses increased to $3.3M in Q3’22 from $2.0M in Q3’21, reflecting a $1.1M increase in selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, and a $0.2M increase in research, development and engineering expenses. The SG&A increases included costs related to Swivel Secure operations, trade show expenses, share based compensation, travel, and wages and benefits for new employees. Higher research, development & engineering expenses were due to higher personnel costs, including consulting, wages, and benefits for new employees and product development, including the Q3 launch of significant enhancements and updates to the MobileAuth application.

BIO-key reported a Q3’22 net loss of $2.4M, or $0.29 per share, compared to a Q3’21 net loss of $1.0M, or $0.13 per share. The weighted average basic shares outstanding were approximately 8.1M in Q3’22 and 7.8M in Q3’21.

Financial Strength

As of September 30, 2022, BIO-key had current assets of $9.9M, including $2.8M of cash and cash equivalents, $1.8M of accounts receivable, and $4.9M of inventory. Stockholders’ Equity was $11.2M, or approximately $1.32 per share at quarter end.

Conference Call Details

Date / Time: Tuesday, November 15th at 10 a.m. ET
   
Call Dial In #:  1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 International
   
Live Webcast / Replay: Investor Webcast & Replay – Available for 3 months.
   
Audio Replay:  1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l; code 8070313


About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key provides authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including PortalGuard that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement
All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology and identity access management industries; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; our ability to execute and deliver on contracts in Africa; our ability to expand into Asia, Africa, Europe, and other foreign markets; our ability to integrate the operations and personnel of Swivel Secure into our business; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the duration and severity of the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business operations, sales cycles, personnel, and the geographic markets in which we operate;  the duration and extent of continued hostilities in Ukraine and its impact on our European customers, delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    September 30,
2022 		    December 31,
2021 		 
    (Unaudited)          
ASSETS                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 2,774,617     $ 7,754,046  
Accounts receivable, net     1,808,036       970,626  
Due from factor     49,500       49,500  
Note receivable, net of allowance     -       82,000  
Inventory     4,892,667       4,940,660  
Prepaid expenses and other     357,726       216,041  
Total current assets     9,882,546       14,012,873  
Resalable software license rights     41,286       48,752  
Investment – debt security, net     262,821       452,821  
Equipment and leasehold improvements, net     125,824       69,168  
Capitalized contract costs, net     298,673       249,012  
Deposits and other assets     8,712       8,712  
Note receivable, net of allowance     146,000       113,000  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     263,377       254,100  
Intangible assets, net     1,799,074       1,298,077  
Goodwill     2,197,698       1,262,526  
Total non-current assets     5,143,465       3,756,168  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 15,026,011     $ 17,769,041  
                 
LIABILITIES                
Accounts payable   $ 1,068,571     $ 427,772  
Accrued liabilities     875,903       828,997  
Earnout payable – Swivel acquisition     500,000       -  
Government loan – BBVA Bank, current portion     120,000       -  
Deferred revenue, current portion     600,819       565,355  
Operating lease liabilities, current portion     178,277       177,188  
Total current liabilities     3,343,570       1,999,312  
Deferred revenue, net of current portion     75,187       67,300  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion     86,874       86,974  
Government loan – BBVA Bank, net of current portion     321,872       -  
Total non-current liabilities     483,933       154,274  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     3,827,503       2,153,586  
                 
Commitments and Contingencies                
                 
STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY                
                 
Common stock — authorized, 170,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding; 8,452,621 and 7,853,759 of $.0001 par value at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively     845       786  
Additional paid-in capital     121,123,352       120,190,139  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (229,350 )     -  
Accumulated deficit     (109,696,339 )     (104,575,470 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY     11,198,508       15,615,455  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY   $ 15,026,011     $ 17,769,041  


BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited)

    Three months ended
September 30, 		    Nine months ended
September 30, 		 
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
Revenues                                
Services   $ 371,956     $ 318,500     $ 1,202,866     $ 985,163  
License fees     918,260       870,459       3,540,592       2,011,610  
Hardware     83,333       109,870       518,377       1,182,784  
Total revenues     1,373,549       1,298,829       5,261,835       4,179,557  
Costs and other expenses                                
Cost of services     162,632       176,976       554,222       511,360  
Cost of license fees     173,310       45,986       604,677       133,328  
Cost of hardware     57,841       71,712       296,278       656,190  
Total costs and other expenses     393,783       294,674       1,455,177       1,300,878  
Gross profit     979,766       1,004,155       3,806,658       2,878,679  
                                 
Operating Expenses                                
Selling, general and administrative     2,510,706       1,385,534       6,315,277       4,276,016  
Research, development and engineering     829,506       612,597       2,418,855       1,545,200  
Total Operating Expenses     3,340,212       1,998,131       8,734,132       5,821,216  
Operating loss     (2,360,446 )     (993,976 )     (4,927,474 )     (2,942,537 )
Other income (expense)                                
Interest income     8       329       216       3,776  
Loss on foreign currency transactions     -       -       -       (50,000 )
Investment-debt security reserve     (40,000 )     (30,000 )     (190,000 )     (30,000 )
Noncash interest expense     -       -       -       (18,000 )
Interest expense     (2,071 )     -       (3,611 )     -  
Total other income (expense), net     (42,063 )     (29,671 )     (193,395 )     (94,224 )
Net loss   $ (2,402,509 )   $ (1,023,647 )   $ (5,120,869 )   $ (3,036,761 )
                                 
Comprehensive loss:                                
Net loss   $ (2,402,509 )   $ (1,023,647 )   $ (5,120,869 )   $ (3,036,761 )
Other comprehensive loss – Foreign currency translation adjustment     (119,269 )     -       (229,350 )     -  
Net loss available to common stockholders   $ (2,521,778 )   $ (1,023,647 )   $ (5,350,219 )   $ (3,036,761 )
                                 
Basic and Diluted Loss per Common Share   $ (0.29 )   $ (0.13 )   $ (0.64 )   $ (0.39 )
                                 
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:                                
Basic and diluted     8,148,848       7,790,778       8,054,207       7,788,734  

 


Primary Logo

