Statement by the Prime Minister on the 74th birthday of His Majesty King Charles III

CANADA, December 11 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the 74th birthday of His Majesty King Charles III, King of Canada:

“Today, I join people in Canada and around the world to celebrate the 74th birthday of His Majesty King Charles III.

“This is the first time Canadians mark the birthday of their new King. It is an opportunity for us to recognize His Majesty’s dedication to service as well as the close and special relationship he has maintained with Canada throughout his life.

“The King has been visiting Canada for over 50 years, and has met with Canadians in all 13 provinces and territories. This includes his most recent visit with the Queen Consort, last May, to mark the late Queen’s historic Platinum Jubilee. Over the years, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting with His Majesty on many occasions and witnessed his commitment to building a better future.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish His Majesty a very happy birthday.”

