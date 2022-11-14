NOTICE, 16-18 November, 2022: International Conference - Russia's Hybrid War Against the Democratic World

CZECH REPUBLIC, November 14 - Office of the Government of the Czech Republic, Platform of European Memory and Conscience, Institute for the Study of Totalitarian Regimes and The Twentieth Century Memorial Museum are co-organizing a conference Russia's hybrid war against the democratic world. A challenge for a European remembrance policy, to be held on 16-18 November 2022 in the Liechtenstein Palace in Prague, on the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of the Velvet Revolution in former Czechoslovakia. The Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala will attend the conference on Thursday, 17 November 2022.

Date

16-18 November 2022

Venue

Liechtenstein Palace, U Sovových mlýnů 506/4, Prague 1, Czech Republic

Program

The complete program can be found on Conference 2022 - European Memory and Conscience Platform (memoryandconscience.eu)

Official Agenda of the Prime Minister Petr Fiala on Thursday, 17 November:

9.00 AM – Photo opportunity of the occasion of Prime Minister Petr Fiala´s meeting with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauséda

9.45 AM - Opening of the exhibition Under the Alien Skies: Lithuanian People in Soviet Hard Labour Camps and Exile in 1940–1958 with the participation of H.E. Mr Petr Fiala, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic and H.E. Mr Gitanas Nausėda, President of the Republic of Lithuania

10.00 AM - Opening of the conference Russia's hybrid war against the democratic world. A challenge for a European remembrance policy.

Opening speech by H.E. Mr Petr Fiala, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic

followed by H.E. Mr Gitanas Nausėda, President of the Republic of Lithuania

followed by Ms Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, National Leader of Belarus

Accreditation

Due to the limited capacity of the premises of the Liechtenstein Palace, the number of accreditations is limited.

Accreditation for journalists is only for November 17-18, 2022. The name, editorial office and ID/passport number must be sent before Tuesday, 15 November 2022. 3:00 PM to akredidace@vlada.cz.

