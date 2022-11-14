NOTICE, 16-18 November, 2022: International Conference - Russia's Hybrid War Against the Democratic World
Date
16-18 November 2022
Venue
Liechtenstein Palace, U Sovových mlýnů 506/4, Prague 1, Czech Republic
Program
The complete program can be found on Conference 2022 - European Memory and Conscience Platform (memoryandconscience.eu)
Official Agenda of the Prime Minister Petr Fiala on Thursday, 17 November:
9.00 AM – Photo opportunity of the occasion of Prime Minister Petr Fiala´s meeting with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauséda
9.45 AM - Opening of the exhibition Under the Alien Skies: Lithuanian People in Soviet Hard Labour Camps and Exile in 1940–1958 with the participation of H.E. Mr Petr Fiala, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic and H.E. Mr Gitanas Nausėda, President of the Republic of Lithuania
10.00 AM - Opening of the conference Russia's hybrid war against the democratic world. A challenge for a European remembrance policy.
- Opening speech by H.E. Mr Petr Fiala, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic
- followed by H.E. Mr Gitanas Nausėda, President of the Republic of Lithuania
- followed by Ms Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, National Leader of Belarus
Accreditation
Due to the limited capacity of the premises of the Liechtenstein Palace, the number of accreditations is limited.
Accreditation for journalists is only for November 17-18, 2022. The name, editorial office and ID/passport number must be sent before Tuesday, 15 November 2022. 3:00 PM to akredidace@vlada.cz.
Press Contact:
Jakub Tomek, Communication Department, Office of the Government of the Czech Republic, +420 776 739 505
Petra Knoblau, Communication Department, Office of the Government of the Czech Republic, +420 724 864 168
Eliška Kopánková, Communication Department, Office of the Government of the Czech Republic, +420 724 341 420
Kateřina Hamplová, XXth Century Memorial Museum, +420 725 755 503
Martin Vacek, ISTR spokesperson, +420 734 260 341
Peter Rendek, Platform of European Memory and Conscience, +420 727 953 812
