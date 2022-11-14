SurgePays Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Company to host conference call to discuss results and provide business outlook at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT

Q3 revenue increased 2.5X YoY



Surpassed 2022 year-end goal of 200,000 Mobile Broadband subscribers

ACP enrollment process fully integrated into SurgePays convenience store platform



/EIN News/ -- BARTLETT, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Operational and Financial Highlights

Revenue of $36.2 million in the third quarter, an increase of 149% compared to the third quarter of 2021

Gross profit of $1.9 million in the third quarter, an increase of 1% compared to the third quarter of 2021

Net loss of $(1.5 million) in the third quarter compared to a net loss of $(1.7 million) in the year ago period

Surpasses Year end Goal of 200,000 subscribers

Appoints Jeremy Gies, President of SurgePays Fintech to drive increases in the number of stores using SurgePays software and revenue per store

Integrate ACP into SurgePays Fintech Platform to enable in store enrollments

CEO Commentary and Outlook

Chairman and CEO Brian Cox commented on third quarter results, “The third quarter for SurgePays was about disciplined growth while maintaining a velocity resulting in a 2.5X revenue increase and surpassing our 2022 year-end goal of 200,000 mobile broadband (wireless) subscribers. We continued our growth curve without dilutive capital raises through planning and discipline. In a turbulent economy, our team is successfully forging ahead focused on defined targets of subscribers, stores on our network, and revenue.

“Once we hit 150,000 mobile broadband subscribers, we analyzed our efficiency in purchasing wireless equipment, margins, and retention. This evaluation has led to margin expansion in both our equipment and service provision. We have also implemented new protocols to enhance customer retention.”

“By adding ACP enrollments to our SurgePays platform for convenience stores, we can accelerate our growth goals due to being the only company we are aware of offering ACP at the community stores where the underbanked most frequently shop. These stores accept SNAP(EBT), a qualifying program. At the register, the clerk can quickly submit customer data needed for our compliance specialists to activate the customer. By adding this offering to our suite of prepaid products for the store owner, we should see rapid growth in our total store count.

Mr. Cox concluded: “I have been very open about not measuring our company by quarters, but the trajectory to hit subscriber and revenue goals while improving the Cap Table. We are executing with real-time results in the middle of a land grab. I believe we have barely scratched the surface and will continue to refine our sales and operating practices to maximize the rapid scaling of our sales and revenue.”

Conference Call and Webcast Information

SurgePays will host a conference call today to review its results and discuss its performance at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 1-877-270-2148 (United States) or 1-412-902-6510 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available shortly after the completion of the call, until 11:59 pm ET on November 28, 2022, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (United States) or 1-412-317-0088 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 1557657.

A live webcast will be available on SurgePays, Inc Investor Relations site under the Upcoming Event section at http://ir.surgepays.com and will be archived online upon completion of the conference call.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePhone Wireless provide mobile broadband to low-income consumers nationwide. SurgePays blockchain fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. Please visit SurgePays.com for more information.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is useful to investors because it is commonly used to evaluate companies on the basis of operating performance and leverage.

EBITDA is not intended to represent cash flows for the periods presented, nor have they been presented as an alternative to operating income or as an indicator of operating performance and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). In accordance with SEC Regulation G, the non-GAAP measurements in this press release have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measurement, which can be viewed under the heading “Reconciliation of Net Income (loss) from Operations to EBITDA” in the financial tables included in this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements such as regarding our market potential along with the statements under the heading Business Outlook are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, statements about our future financial performance, including our revenue, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; our predictions about our industry; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and our ability to attract, retain and cross-sell to clients. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Investor Relations

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group – MZ North America

SURG@mzgroup.us

561 489 5315





SurgePays, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues $ 36,171,345 $ 14,538,353 $ 85,317,860 $ 36,905,373 Costs and expenses Cost of revenue 34,250,541 12,634,871 78,572,421 32,544,619 General and administrative expenses 2,885,744 2,909,954 9,656,518 10,262,479 Total costs and expenses 37,136,285 15,544,825 88,228,939 42,807,098 Loss from operations (964,940 ) (1,006,472 ) (2,911,079 ) (5,901,725 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense (633,593 ) (1,236,778 ) (1,370,236 ) (4,637,236 ) Derivative expense - - - (1,775,057 ) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities - (202,784 ) - 746,896 Gain (loss) on investment in Centercom - former related party (52,435 ) 21,072 (42,099 ) (3,556 ) Gain on settlement of liabilities - 136,487 - 979,469 Gain on deconsolidation of True Wireless - - - 1,895,871 Amortization of debt discount (57,933 ) 630,580 (95,001 ) 2,008,036 Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan - government - - 524,143 - Total other income (expense) - net (743,961 ) (651,423 ) (983,193 ) (785,577 ) Net loss including non-controlling interest (1,708,901 ) (1,657,895 ) (3,894,272 ) (6,687,302 ) Non-controlling interest (216,163 ) - (192,811 ) - Net loss available to common stockholders $ (1,492,738 ) $ (1,657,895 ) $ (3,701,461 ) $ (6,687,302 ) Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (2.21 ) Weighted average number of shares - basic and diluted 12,443,052 3,264,274 12,259,907 3,024,487





SurgePays, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current Assets Cash $ 7,892,050 $ 6,283,496 Accounts receivable - net 9,467,422 3,249,889 Inventory 9,492,385 4,359,296 Prepaids 131,853 - Total Current Assets 26,983,710 13,892,681 Property and equipment - net 747,056 200,448 Other Assets Note receivable 176,851 176,851 Intangibles - net 2,943,353 3,433,484 Goodwill 1,666,782 866,782 Investment in Centercom - former related party 401,190 443,288 Operating lease - right of use asset - net 441,921 486,668 Total Other Assets 5,630,097 5,407,073 Total Assets $ 33,360,863 $ 19,500,202 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 13,672,082 $ 6,602,577 Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party 3,558,258 1,389,798 Deferred revenue 1,896,510 276,250 Operating lease liability 38,606 49,352 Loans payable - related parties 1,086,413 1,553,799 Notes payable - SBA government - 126,418 Notes payable - net 6,679,597 - Total Current Liabilities 26,931,466 9,998,194 Long Term Liabilities Loans payable - related parties 4,974,403 4,507,017 Notes payable - SBA government 582,226 1,004,767 Operating lease liability 409,672 438,903 Total Long-Term Liabilities 5,966,301 5,950,687 Total Liabilities 32,897,767 15,948,881 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 8) Stockholders’ Equity Series A, Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 13,000,000 and 13,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 260 260 Series C, Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding, respectively - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized 12,348,834 and 12,063,834 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 12,496 12,064 Additional paid-in capital 39,467,956 38,662,340 Accumulated deficit (38,801,452 ) (35,123,343 ) Stockholders’ equity 679,260 3,551,321 Non-controlling interest (216,164 ) - Total Stockholders’ Equity 463,096 3,551,321 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 33,360,863 $ 19,500,202





SurgePays, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating activities Net loss - including non-controlling interest $ (3,894,272 ) $ (6,687,302 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operations Provision for inventory obsolescence 51,718 - Depreciation and amortization 664,534 398,240 Amortization of right-of-use assets 44,747 92,531 Amortization of debt discount/debt issue costs 95,001 1,351,351 Recognition of share-based compensation 27,882 45,099 Warrants issued for interest expense 251,362 - Change in fair value of derivative liabilities - (949,680 Derivative expense - 1,775,057 Gain on settlement of liabilities - (840,932 (Gain) loss on equity method investment - Centercom - former related party 42,098 24,628 Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan (524,143 ) - Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary (True Wireless) - (1,895,871 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (Increase) decrease in Accounts receivable (6,217,533 ) (411,943 Lifeline revenue - due from USAC - 105,532 Inventory (5,184,807 ) (71,700 Prepaids (131,853 ) (462 Increase (decrease) in Accounts payable and accrued expenses 7,075,480 1,824,604 Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party 2,168,460 (1,305,278 Deferred revenue 1,620,260 122,600 Operating lease liability (39,977 ) (89,616 Net cash used in operating activities (3,951,043 ) (6,513,142 Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (9,611 ) (45,983 Purchase of software (300,000 ) - Acquisition of Torch, Inc. (800,000 ) - Cash disposed in deconsolidation of subsidiary (True Wireless) - (325,316 Net cash used in investing activities (1,109,611 ) (371,299 Financing activities Proceeds from stock and warrants issued for cash - 1,510,000 Proceeds from loans - related party - 2,123,000 Repayments of loans - related party - (63,000 Proceeds from notes payable 6,700,000 - Repayments on notes payable - (250,000 Proceeds from SBA notes - 518,167 Repayments on SBA notes (30,792 ) - Proceeds from convertible notes - 2,550,000 Repayments on convertible notes - net of overpayment - (1,260,792 Net cash provided by financing activities 6,669,208 5,127,375 Net increase (decrease) in cash 1,608,554 (1,757,066 Cash - beginning of period 6,283,496 673,995 Cash - end of period $ 7,892,050 $ (1,083,071 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 195,950 $ - Cash paid for income tax $ - $ - Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Debt issue costs recorded in connection with notes payable $ 115,404 $ - Stock issued to acquire software $ 411,400 $ - Debt discount/issue costs recorded in connection with debt/derivative liabilities $ - $ 2,140,829 Stock issued in settlement of liabilities $ - $ 1,755,150 Conversion of debt into equity $ - $ 858,158 Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for new operating lease liability $ - $ 515,848 Termination of ECS ROU lease $ - $ 228,752 Stock issued in connection with debt modification $ - $ 108,931 Stock issued under make-whole arrangement $ - $ 90,401 Stock issued for acquisition of membership interest in ECS $ - $ 17,900 Deconsolidation of subsidiary (True Wireless) $ - $ 2,434,552



