Sana Biotechnology Tops BioSpace’s 2023 Best Places to Work Ranking in Small Employer Category

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA), a company focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines, today announced that it has been named the top place to work on the BioSpace 2023 Best Places to Work small employer list.

“We are honored to be on the BioSpace 2023 Best Places to Work list,” said Steve Harr, Sana’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Since our founding, we have prioritized the creation of an environment where candor, inclusivity, and psychological safety co-exist. We do so to foster innovation, truth-seeking, and growth for our team, ingredients we deem essential to the development of medicines that improve patients’ lives. The BioSpace recognition validates our innovative work culture as well as the hard work, resilience, and commitment of Sana employees.”

The 2023 BioSpace Best Places to Work list includes 60 U.S. operating employers that are recognized as the most sought-after in the industry by the life sciences community. With over 2,000 life sciences professionals, respondents identified their top three most desirable biopharma companies, segmented by large (more than 1,000+ employees) and small (less than 1,000 employees) companies. Respondents were also asked to rate their top choice organizations on attributes including: compensation, innovation, career growth opportunities, leadership, culture, diversity, equity and inclusion, reputation, and flexibility and remote work.

About Sana Biotechnology
Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. We share a vision of repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells, and making our therapies broadly available to patients. We are a passionate group of people working together to create an enduring company that changes how the world treats disease. Sana has operations in Seattle, Cambridge, South San Francisco, and Rochester. For more information about Sana Biotechnology, please visit https://sana.com/.

Investor Relations & Media:
Nicole Keith
investor.relations@sana.com
media@sana.com


