Portland’s Iconic Sky Island Penthouse Atop The John Ross to Auction No Reserve via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Sky Island Estate Penthouse | 3601 S River Parkway, #3101 Portland, Oregon Elliptical, full-floor penthouse surrounded by glass Walkable neighborhood 10 minutes from Downtown Portland Luxurious, designer-curated materials and fixtures Wraparound terrace with 365-degree views

In cooperation with LUXE Forbes Global Properties and Rose City Realty Group, Sky Island Estate will auction in December via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sky Island Estate is an exquisite penthouse residence auctioning in December Without Reserve via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions as part of their December Global Sale. Listed for $5.999 million, the property will sell to the highest bidder, regardless of price, in cooperation with Terry Sprague of LUXE Forbes Global Properties and Katherine Williams of Rose City Realty Group. Bidding is scheduled to open 7 December and conclude 14 December live at Sotheby’s New York, becoming one of the first-ever properties to gavel at the world’s premier destination for art and luxury. Bidding will also be available on Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

Experience the most breathtaking views in the Pacific Northwest from this exquisite penthouse residence. This waterfront condo’s elliptical design and its 31st-floor perch in the John Ross Tower ensure that every room offers grand vistas, from Downtown Portland to the Willamette River to Mount Hood. The interior is just as exquisite as the natural beauty framed by glass walls. Lovingly designer-curated, the interior offers a tapestry of textures, including natural stone, a mix of hardwoods, black granite, smoked glass, Arabascoto marble, designer wallpaper, and artful chandeliers. The living room, lounge, and dining room flow seamlessly together, providing the perfect setting for hosting a formal party or effortless everyday living. On the spectacular wraparound terrace, you’ll do as much living and entertaining outside as you do indoors. High above the city, relish in the unobstructed, 365-degree views of Portland and beyond.

Nestled riverside in Portland’s South Waterfront neighborhood, The John Ross Tower stands out. The elliptical shape of this luxury tower is hard to miss. It’s even harder to resist living within walking distance of the Greenway walking trail, the Portland Streetcar, an aerial tram, and the Tikikim Pedestrian Bridge, a new car-free route across the river. View public art as you stroll the South Waterfront Greenway. Shop for fresh produce and artisan products year-round at the farmer’s market in Elizabeth Carruthers Park, just steps from Sky Island’s front door. Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, and shops, or let one of the many public transportation options whisk you into downtown or one of Portland’s many dynamic neighborhoods. Immerse yourself in nature at Portland Japanese Garden. World-class museums, performing arts venues, fine dining, bars, and shopping abound, just minutes from your residence.

Sky Island Estate is available for showings daily 1–4PM by appointment and additionally available for private virtual showings.

Simultaneously featured on Sothebys.com and casothebys.com and showcased in London, Hong Kong, and Dubai, the properties hand-picked for the December Global Sale will benefit from global exposure and positioning alongside the finest luxury items in the world. View all of the these incredible properties at casothebys.com

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 33 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.

