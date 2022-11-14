Motus GI Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Pure-Vu EVS approved for use at 25 hospitals since launch in March 2022, resulting in highest quarterly revenue reported in the Company’s history





/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. , (NASDAQ: MOTS) ("Motus GI" or the "Company"), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and provided a corporate update.

“We reported revenue in the third quarter of $278,000, which represents an approximately 50% increase compared with the second quarter of 2022, and our highest quarterly revenue to date. We continue to drive steady quarterly growth since our launch of Pure-Vu EVS six months ago. We believe our results are driven by an expanded commercial footprint and the positive attributes of the Pure-Vu EVS system,” commented Tim Moran, Chief Executive Officer. “There are approximately 25 hospitals with our system in place, which includes a balanced mix of academic, community, and VA hospitals. While the third quarter represented a solid performance, we did see a few accounts push their purchasing decision to the fourth quarter, which we believe is mainly due to capital budget constraints and continued hospital staffing challenges.”

“Now that we have established a solid base of hospitals with Pure-Vu EVS in use, we are incentivizing our sales team to increase the quarter-on-quarter utilization of Pure-Vu EVS disposable sleeves within each account. We believe that driving consistent repeat utilization is key to our long-term growth and is expected to generate predictable, sustained revenues. Our plan is aimed at going deeper in each metro market, while also strategically expanding to new hospitals,” added Mr. Moran.

Third Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Commercial strategy aimed at increasing levels of utilization within existing accounts while strategically expanding to new hospitals. Driving utilization of disposable sleeves is key to the Company’s long-term success as it can provide predictable, recurring, and sustained revenue growth. Clinical Data Generation In October, the Company presented three abstracts featuring positive new clinical data on the Pure-Vu EVS in poster sessions during the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting. These three presentations showcase how the Pure-Vu System enables physicians to significantly improve visualization during colonoscopy procedures for patients with inadequate bowel preparation across different settings and patient populations. Outpatient Reimbursement Strategy Continue advancing a multi-pronged strategy to secure reimbursement for the Pure-Vu System procedure by both private and public payers that could accelerate use for certain outpatient colonoscopies, within a market representing approximately 4.7 million targeted outpatient procedures per year.





The Company is preparing to initiate a large, multi-center trial designed to show a significant reduction in the number of aborted or poor-quality exams that lead to an early repeat procedure as defined by the Gastroenterology Tri-Society guidelines. The study’s aim is to generate data quantifying the percentage of patients with inadequate prep and showing the Pure Vu Systems ability to achieve a substantial clinical improvement in those patients compared to the standard of care in a large multicenter trial. The results from this study are expected to support applications seeking reimbursement of the Pure-Vu System when used in certain outpatient colonoscopies. Product Innovation On track to launch the Pure Vu EVS Gastro device in the U.S. market in 2023. This device will bring upper GI capabilities to the new Pure-Vu EVS platform through key enhancements, including a larger and more powerful suction channel, more efficient irrigation jets, and a smaller profile distal tip that offers enhanced flexibility during insertion.





Upper GI bleeds occurred in the U.S. at a rate of approximately 400,000 cases per year in 2019, according to iData Research Inc. The existence of blood and blood clots in these patients can impair a physician’s view, making it difficult to identify the bleed source. Motus believes removing adherent blood clots from the field of view is a significant need in allowing a physician the ability to identify and treat the bleed source. The mortality rate of this condition can reach up to approximately 13%, as noted in Thad Wilkins, MD, et al., American Family Physician (2012). Strategic Partnerships & Collaborations The Company continues to pursue various opportunities with strategic partners both in and outside of the U.S. The Company believes the success it’s had with the commercial program for the Pure-Vu EVS should provide potential opportunities. The Company’s focus in evaluating these opportunities is centered upon accelerating its commercial progress and potentially strengthening its balance sheet.

Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

The Company reported revenue of $278,000 for the third quarter 2022, compared to $141,000 for the same period last year. Revenues for this past quarter also represented an approximately 50% increase over the second quarter 2022 and were primarily derived from reorders and new customer orders of disposable sleeves, as well as limited workstation sales and rentals.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $5.0 million, or $1.69 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $4.8 million, or $2.00 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year.

During the third quarter 2022, net cash used in operating activities and for the purchase of fixed assets was $3.8 million compared to $3.1 million for the same period of 2021.

The Company reported $13.3 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2022. This balance includes the fully funded credit facility with Kreos Capital. After the third quarter end, the Company sold approximately $5.5 million worth of shares from its existing at-the-market facility. As a result, the Company’s current cash balance allows it to meet anticipated needs through the second quarter 2023.





Motus GI Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Highlights

(unaudited, in thousands)

As of September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash $ 13,294 $ 22,563 Working capital 10,020 20,629 Total assets 17,366 26,089 Total shareholders’ equity 762 9,657



Conference Call:

The Motus GI management team has scheduled a conference call for today, November 14th, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss these results.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel, providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions.

For more information, visit www.motusgi.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms, including without limitation, risks related to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, risks inherent in the development and commercialization of potential products, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential grow opportunities, uncertainty in the timing and results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, maintenance of intellectual property rights or other risks discussed in the Company’s quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,294 $ 22,563 Accounts receivable 161 109 Inventory 1,014 496 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,018 793 Total current assets 15,487 23,961 Fixed assets, net 1,395 1,428 Right-of-use assets 471 687 Other non-current assets 13 13 Total assets $ 17,366 $ 26,089 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,696 $ 2,584 Operating lease liabilities - current 248 307 Other current liabilities 70 10 Current portion of long-term debt, net of unamortized debt discount of $260 and $271, respectively 2,453 431 Total current liabilities 5,467 3,332 Contingent royalty obligation 1,789 1,760 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 220 385 Convertible note, net of unamortized debt discount of $123 and $166, respectively 3,877 3,834 Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt discount of $176 and $317, respectively 5,251 7,121 Total liabilities 16,604 16,432 Commitments and contingent liabilities (Note 9) Shareholders’ equity Common stock $0.0001 par value; 115,000,000 shares authorized; 3,025,502 and 2,416,021 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 138,431 132,411 Accumulated deficit (137,669 ) (122,754 ) Total shareholders’ equity 762 9,657 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 17,366 $ 26,089







Motus GI Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)