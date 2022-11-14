Missouri Attorney General Statement on Eighth Circuit Decision in Student Loan Debt Lawsuit

Nov 14, 2022, 14:36 PM by AG Schmitt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released the following statement following the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision granting plaintiff states’ request for an injunction pending appeal in their lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s move to cancel student loan debt:

“Millions of hardworking Americans have felt the pain of increased inflation and rising prices due to the Biden Administration’s disastrous policies. The Biden Administration’s attempt to forgive student loan debt would saddle Americans who did not take out loans or who have paid their loans off already with even more economic woes. This is a big win for our Office and for Americans across the country, and we will keep up the fight.”

###