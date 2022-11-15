Florida’s Solar Energy Apprenticeship is First to be Registered with U.S. Department of Labor

FlaSEIA Logo FSEC logo

FlaSEIA partnered with FSEC to develop the Florida Solar Energy Apprenticeship, the first solar apprenticeship registered with the U.S. Department of Labor.

The Solar Energy Apprenticeship provides a pathway to Floridians looking to join the solar industry and gives Florida contractors confidence that hired apprentices are well-rounded and competent” — Dave Bessette, Energy Technology Servcies

COCOA, FL, US, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Solar Energy Industries Association (FlaSEIA) has partnered with the Florida Solar Energy Center (FSEC) to develop the Florida Solar Energy Apprenticeship, the first solar apprenticeship in the country registered with the U.S. Department of Labor. On December 8, FlaSEIA and FSEC will bring together industry stakeholders, apprentices, schools, and government officials to host a job fair and celebrate the program, which was approved in February of this year.

Solar installer jobs, one of the fastest growing occupations in the country, are expected to increase more than 50% by 2030. There is a need for more workers skilled in this field to meet the demand. According to CareerSource Florida, apprenticeships offer opportunities for individuals to earn the high-value skills and nationally recognized credentials necessary for high-earning careers and support the state’s growing industries and globally competitive economy. Approved by the Florida Department of Education, the Solar Energy Apprenticeship aims to ensure that Florida continues to produce well-trained, highly qualified solar energy technicians.

“Workforce education is a top priority for Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Education (FLDOE), with the goal of being number one in the nation by 2030,” said Kathryn Wheeler, director of apprenticeship for FLDOE.

“We’ve been working on the Solar Energy Apprenticeship over the past year, and through the hard work of FSEC, FlaSEIA, and a dedicated group of solar contractors, solar companies across the Sunshine State can now take advantage of the registered apprenticeship program to grow their solar installation workforce,” said Colleen McCann Kettles, solar apprenticeship committee secretary and FSEC director of workforce and business development.

“For more than four decades, FlaSEIA has been advocating for policies and programs that help Florida solar contractors,” said Wendy Parker, executive director of FlaSEIA. “We are always listening to our members, and the Solar Energy Apprenticeship is the latest program to help our contractors grow and sustain their businesses.”

“The Solar Energy Apprenticeship comprises 4,000 hours of on-the-job training (OJT) and 296 hours of classroom training over a two year period. It will provide contractors in Florida access to well-trained solar energy technicians, capable of installing both photovoltaic and solar thermal water heating systems,” said Rick Gilbert, solar apprenticeship committee co-chair and executive vice president of Solar Source.

“The Solar Energy Apprenticeship provides a specific pathway to Floridians looking to join the burgeoning solar industry and gives Florida contractors confidence that hired apprentices are well-rounded and competent individuals, people who will become future assets for their companies,” said David Bessette, solar apprenticeship committee chair and president of Energy Technology Services.

The Florida Solar Energy Apprenticeship program will begin recruiting additional solar employers who are interested in being a part of the program in the coming months.

About FlaSEIA

The Florida Solar Energy Industries Association (FlaSEIA) is a nonprofit trade association. Since 1977, we have been dedicated to protecting and promoting the interests of the solar energy industry in Florida. This longevity, along with stringent contractor licensure and system certification standards, is largely responsible for consumer confidence and industry growth. Upholding the highest ethical standards, our professional members exemplify quality, safety and performance. More than 450,000 solar installations across the state exhibit our members’ commitment to making solar Florida’s natural energy choice.

About FSEC

The Florida Solar Energy Center (FSEC), at the University of Central Florida (UCF), was established by the Florida Legislature in 1975 as Florida’s statewide energy institute. FSEC has gained national and international respect for its research focusing on solar energy and energy efficiency, clean transportation, and testing and certification of solar equipment. The Center contributes to the development of Florida building energy code and policy, and conducts continuing education and training programs for professionals, government and industry leaders, in addition to providing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) opportunities for the future energy workforce.