Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,105 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 300,920 in the last 365 days.

she PR Announces DEI Travel Partnership with East Star Media Inc.

Redmond family on location at Sage Lodge in Paradise Valley, Montana.

This significant development will strengthen the agency’s focus and support of the travel industry on issues related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

Representation matters, and travelers need to see themselves to feel welcome to a destination.”
— Sierra Redmond, Founder & CEO of East Star Media. Inc.
TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- she PR, a Black-owned and women-led boutique public relations (PR) agency, has announced a strategic partnership with East Star Media Inc. This significant development will strengthen the agency’s focus and support of the travel industry on issues related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

East Star Media Inc. was founded in 2019 to address blind spots in representation in tourism marketing. DEI is a priority of she PR. We’ve built a team, a community, and an agency that centers around having honest conversations, telling diverse stories, and generating creative alliances while bringing people together, personally and professionally through the power of travel.

The Black Traveler report shares that Black U.S. leisure travelers spent $109.4 billion on travel in 2019 – the most recent year reflecting normal travel spend prior to COVID-19.

“As a digital creator and tourism professional, I’ve witnessed the lack of representation in the industry. It is discouraging, especially as minority groups continue to spend the vast majority of dollars in the travel space. Making sure your imagery and messaging mirror the travelers you want to attract ensures inclusion that is authentic. Furthermore, it more accurately represents the global travel space in the 21st century. ” says Sierra Redmond, Founder & CEO of East Star Media Inc.

“Representation matters, and travelers need to see themselves to feel welcome to a destination,” added Redmond.

“Hiring a team of compassionate experts like she PR and East Star Media to create, lead and execute marketing and PR strategies that incorporate different races, ages, backgrounds, religions, sexual orientations and identities, disabilities, long-term health conditions, and education levels, is important for many reasons: it shows that these groups are truly welcome and will be safe; it assures travelers that the destination takes inclusivity seriously from the top down; and diversity is good for business,” says Lakesha Cole, Founder & Principal Publicist, she PR.

“The core goal of this partnership is to show how intentional marketing, thoughtful media placements, and meaningful inclusion has the power to transform the world through travel,” said Cole. “We welcome this new partnership and look forward to leveraging our combined 20 years of experience supporting the travel industry’s post-pandemic recovery.”

For more information, visit https://shepr.co/she-travel.

Lakesha Cole
she PR
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

she PR Announces DEI Travel Partnership with East Star Media Inc.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.