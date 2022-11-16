she PR Announces DEI Travel Partnership with East Star Media Inc.
This significant development will strengthen the agency’s focus and support of the travel industry on issues related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).
Representation matters, and travelers need to see themselves to feel welcome to a destination.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- she PR, a Black-owned and women-led boutique public relations (PR) agency, has announced a strategic partnership with East Star Media Inc. This significant development will strengthen the agency’s focus and support of the travel industry on issues related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).
East Star Media Inc. was founded in 2019 to address blind spots in representation in tourism marketing. DEI is a priority of she PR. We’ve built a team, a community, and an agency that centers around having honest conversations, telling diverse stories, and generating creative alliances while bringing people together, personally and professionally through the power of travel.
The Black Traveler report shares that Black U.S. leisure travelers spent $109.4 billion on travel in 2019 – the most recent year reflecting normal travel spend prior to COVID-19.
“As a digital creator and tourism professional, I’ve witnessed the lack of representation in the industry. It is discouraging, especially as minority groups continue to spend the vast majority of dollars in the travel space. Making sure your imagery and messaging mirror the travelers you want to attract ensures inclusion that is authentic. Furthermore, it more accurately represents the global travel space in the 21st century. ” says Sierra Redmond, Founder & CEO of East Star Media Inc.
“Representation matters, and travelers need to see themselves to feel welcome to a destination,” added Redmond.
“Hiring a team of compassionate experts like she PR and East Star Media to create, lead and execute marketing and PR strategies that incorporate different races, ages, backgrounds, religions, sexual orientations and identities, disabilities, long-term health conditions, and education levels, is important for many reasons: it shows that these groups are truly welcome and will be safe; it assures travelers that the destination takes inclusivity seriously from the top down; and diversity is good for business,” says Lakesha Cole, Founder & Principal Publicist, she PR.
“The core goal of this partnership is to show how intentional marketing, thoughtful media placements, and meaningful inclusion has the power to transform the world through travel,” said Cole. “We welcome this new partnership and look forward to leveraging our combined 20 years of experience supporting the travel industry’s post-pandemic recovery.”
For more information, visit https://shepr.co/she-travel.
