Latino U College Access Held 10th Anniversary Visiones Gala and Raised Over $450,000 to Further its Mission

(L-R): LUCA Board Chairman Stephen Moroney, Amy Silverstein, LUCA Executive Director Cosette Gutierrez (L-R): LUCA Board Chairman Stephen Moroney, Carlos Veraza, President, US Categories, Danone North America, LUCA Executive Director Cosette Gutierrez (L-R): LUCA Founder and Strategic Growth Officer Shirley Acevedo Buontempo, Yvette Peña, Vice President, Audience Strategy Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, AARP

Funds raised from this year's gala will allow for LUCA to continue making college dreams a reality for first-generation Latino students

WHITE PLAINS , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latino U College Access (LUCA) hosted its 10th Anniversary Gala Visiones: Rising Together on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the Glen Island Harbour Club located in New Rochelle, NY. This year’s honorees included Amy Silverstein with the Founder’s Award, Danone North America with the Corporate Partner Award, and AARP with the Community Advocate Award. This year’s gala raised over $450,000, which will allow for LUCA to continue making college dreams a reality for first-generation Latino students.

“I would like to thank everyone who supported our 10th Anniversary Visiones Gala as we celebrated and recognized three honorees who have impacted our mission while uplifting the Latino community,” said Cosette Gutierrez, LUCA Executive Director. “We are thankful for the continued commitment and generosity from supporters that allows LUCA to deliver programs that help Scholars courageously pursue their dreams and show them that anything is possible.”

Guests enjoyed delicious food and drinks, dancing, inspirational awards program and heartfelt Scholar testimonials. This year’s Visiones sponsors included Bloomberg, Danone, Shawn Edwards & Paulina Ribadenyra, AARP, Christine & Patrice Louvet, Edwin Gould Foundation, JLL, Joyce & Paul Rheingold, Maureen & Matt Searles, Amy & Scott Silverstein, Rodrigo Trelles & Elvira Medus, Camille Cunningham & Edward Levin, Cosette & Al Gutierrez, Jane & Robert Matluck, Michaelene & Jonathan Durst, Lisa & Jonathan Schwartz, and RPW Group.

About LUCA: Latino U College Access is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization that transforms lives by making college dreams a reality for low-income, high-achieving Latino students. Founded in 2012, LUCA’s mission is to empower first-generation Latino students on their journeys to and through college so they can fulfill their remarkable potential. To learn more about LUCA or to make a donation in support of their mission, please visit www.latinou.org.