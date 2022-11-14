Become a Level 1 Modern Alchemist with The Love Frequency Program to Live, Love, and Lead from Your Heart
Carpe Diem: Master Healer Adora Winquist Helps You Live a Life of Abundant Joy and Love.
This program is for anyone who knows there is something more for them in life yet hasn’t been able to feel fully free.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This program harmonizes the practical guidance Winquist has been teaching for decades, helping thousands live more meaningful lives, deepen intimacy in relationships, and lead from the heart.
Adora Winquist has over twenty-five years of experience in alternative medicine and personal growth. In The Love Frequency program, Adora leads individuals to shift and expand their mind and spirit into a deeper state of heart-centered living where the heart becomes the True North, one's source of creation, and a commanding presence of leadership in one's life. At the end of the training program, each student will receive a Level 1 Modern Alchemist Certification, confirmation that they have immersed themselves in "love frequency" and have the understanding and leadership to embark upon their own journey of becoming an alchemist. Time is of the essence, and instead of waiting for the new year, now is the time to start the journey toward experiencing life beyond limitations.
The Adora Frequency will draw you deeper into the understanding that even the most arduous aspects of adversity in our life are “blessons”. A blesson is a lesson fully assimilated, where we can understand it as a gift. Once we can come into this understanding, our compassion for ourselves and others increases exponentially.
“This program is for anyone who knows there is something more for them in life yet hasn’t been able to feel fully free. Through its tools, teachings, and practices, our students are able to completely tap into their personal frequency of love, joy, and magnetic abundance,” says Adora, “The steps involve dissolving the fear that holds you back from living fully, then harnessing your emotions to embrace greater joy. From that, greater abundance grows with effortless intention.”
Two Membership options are available for Founding Students:
1. Level 1 Modern Alchemist Certification
2. Level 1 Certification plus 1:1 Spiritual Mentorship with Adora
Adora Winquist is an Internationally recognized healer, teacher, speaker, and aromatherapy pioneer. She specializes in personal growth programs and products, including expertly formulated essential oil formulations that help others create personal harmony using the mind-heart-body-soul connection. She is known for establishing one of the first brands to combine aromatherapy and energy healing on a national scale, evolving it into a world-renowned, award-winning company. She has worked with thousands of individuals globally with a full range of clients, from seekers of holistic wellness, veterans, trauma survivors, hospice, and HIV patients to men and women looking to empower their best lives.
About Adora Winquist:
Since 1990, Adora Winquist has used her gifts to help awaken and evolve the consciousness of humanity. As a visionary, author, and teacher in the field of spirituality and self mastery, she intertwines the pillars of esoteric philosophy, psychospiritual dynamics with plants and frequency as tools and teachings for transformation. She is an expert in the fields of essential oils and vibrational medicine. She is known for establishing one of the first brands to combine aromatherapy and energy healing on a national scale, evolving it into a world-renowned, award-winning company. Her innovative aromatherapy formulas have sold hundreds of thousands of products around the world to date.
She is a passionate humanitarian. Her current projects include a mission to activate and elevate over 25 million individuals to embody their soul purpose and thrive through The Soul Institute for Quantum Living, adjunctive mental health support for the military and veteran population through MilSpec Formulas and empowering the Divine Feminine to rise through her retreats including the yearly Mary Magdalene pilgrimage to Southern France.
She is the co-author of “Detox, Nourish, Activate: Plant and Vibrational Medicine for Energy, Mood, and Love.” This revolutionary book guides readers along the path of self-mastery and the ultimate expression of their personal truth. Among a full collection of products and services, she offers facilitation, education, and guided ceremony/meditation, along with custom vibrational medicine/aromatherapy blends at the soul institute.co. When she isn’t supporting others on their healing journey, Adora can be found spending time with her beloved and two young daughters. Follow @AdoraWinquist on Instagram for healing guidance, upcoming events, and more. Adora Winquist: Awaken, Anchor, and Actualize the Spark of Your Divinity.
