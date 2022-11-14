Assistant Secretary Brian A. Nichols Visits Montevideo and Santiago for High-Level Dialogues

Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian A. Nichols will visit Montevideo, Uruguay, November 15-16 and Santiago, Chile, November 16-17. The Assistant Secretary will lead a high-level dialogue in Uruguay and another in Chile with his respective government counterparts, with a focus on sustaining and strengthening bilateral ties with each country.

In Montevideo, the parties will convene the first U.S.-Uruguay Annual Bilateral Inter-Ministerial Dialogue (ABID). The meetings aim to deepen U.S. relations with Uruguay with a focus on diverse issues, including global security, bilateral trade, and sustainable and equitable economic development. The Assistant Secretary will meet with President Luis Lacalle Pou, Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo, and other senior Uruguayan government officials.

Following the most recent U.S.-Chile High-Level Dialogue in Washington, D.C. in 2019, this year’s dialogue will underscore strong U.S.-Chile cooperation on democracy and human rights, trade and investment, environmental protection, and renewable energy. The meetings will also address shared challenges related to regional migration and security. Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley, the Department of State’s Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, will join the U.S. delegation in Chile to discuss and exchange best practices on diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility. Vice Foreign Minister Ximena Fuentes will lead the Chilean Delegation.