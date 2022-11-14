Submit Release
Office of the Secretary of State of the District of Columbia Announces Grant Application Deadline for the 2023 DC Democracy Grant

Application Opening Date: Monday, November 14, 2022

Application Due Date: Friday, December 16, 2022

 

The Office of the Secretary of State of the District of Columbia Announces Friday, December 16, 2022, Grant Application Deadline for the DC Democracy Grant

 

(Washington, DC) The Office of the Secretary of State of the District of Columbia issued a Request for Applications (RFA) from nonprofits and community-based organizations for the grant program to promote District of Columbia self-determination, voting rights and/or Statehood. The RFA was published on Friday, November 11, 2022, in the DC Register and released on Monday, November 14, 2022.  Applications will be accepted until noon on Friday, December 16, 2022.  The grant provides funds for certified nonprofits and community-based organizations with a history of advocacy on DC democracy issues.

 

Interested applicants may obtain a copy of the Request for Applications by downloading the notice from the Secretary’s website, www.os.dc.gov or www.dcregs.dc.gov, emailing [email protected], or calling (202) 727-6306.

 

Completed grant applications may be submitted via email to [email protected] or delivered to the Office of the Secretary of State of the District of Columbia, 1350 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, Suite 419, Washington, DC 20004, no later than noon, Friday, December 16, 2022.

 

Office of the Secretary of State of the District of Columbia Announces Grant Application Deadline for the 2023 DC Democracy Grant

