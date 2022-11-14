Submit Release
Tamara L. Wilson’s Long Awaited New Album “All About Love” Releases December 9, 2022

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Carolina’s own, singer/songwriter, Tamara L. Wilson releases her long-awaited new album “All About Love” on December 9th, 2022! Well worth the wait, her music is certain to spread the love! “Let Love Show” kicks it off with a great up tempo samba groove. Then the album brings on more Soulful Pop/R&B songs that share her spicy real life stories, “All About Love.” Tamaras’ natural God-given talents were dedicated to months and months of work with her excellent team to bring you this great romantic album that is sure to make somebody, somewhere feel the love!

"Some people are born talented, blessed with vocals that are beautiful and melodious...true talent...such a gem...a natural...Tamara's music brings a positive vibe to spread the Love!" - MySoundMusic

The title track is a country/pop duo with the awesome talent of Datrian Johnson, guest vocalist. Phil Ludwig produced, recorded, mixed and mastered the album. Tamara shares, “Phil was wonderful to work with; he helped take my music to a whole new level bringing his years of experience, unique and polished feel for music, and big city sound to the project.” Tamara adds, “And a special thanks to Tim Norris, sound engineer and editing.”

Kudos to Tamara and the incredible musicians on this amazing ‘feel good’ album: Jake Moss-flamenco guitar, Paul McIntire-violin, Jason DeCristofaro-piano/congas, Coleman Murphy-sitar/guitar, Freddy Tripp-trumpet/trombone/piano, Tom Rule-strings, Zack Page-bass, Terry Peoples-bass, James Kalen-drums, Rick Murray-drums and Joey Stuckey-bass and all instrumentation on the final tune “Why.”

To purchase: tamaralwilson.hearnow.com/all-about-love

Check out her music: http://www.tamaralwilson.com
Subscribe to Tamara’s YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBEroAYgA6IybS4PHWhUlNw
Connect on FB: https://www.facebook.com/TamaraLWilsonMusic/
Become a fan: https://www.jango.com/music/Tamara+L+Wilson

Press inquiries:

Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
+1 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com

