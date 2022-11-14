L&I, DCED Join Dauphin County Insulators to Celebrate Pennsylvania’s Robust Network of Apprenticeship Programs

Grantville, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier and Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver today visited a training center in Dauphin County that prepares workers for family-sustaining careers through registered apprenticeship – a workforce development model growing in Pennsylvania that offers workers the opportunity to earn while they learn on the job.

“As we kick off National Apprenticeship Week, it is only right we do so by recognizing the strength of Pennsylvania’s building and construction trades – an industry that leads the commonwealth in its commitment to dismantling barriers separating workers from in-demand skills and family-sustaining wages,” Secretary Berrier said. “At L&I, we believe strongly in the apprenticeship model and its ability to not only offer industry-driven solutions, but also to achieve diversity, equity and inclusion within Pennsylvania’s workforce.”

National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) is a nationwide celebration for industry, labor, equity, workforce, education and government leaders to showcase the successes and value of registered apprenticeship for building our economy, advancing racial and gender equity, and supporting underserved communities. This year’s celebration coincides with the 85th anniversary of the National Apprenticeship Act.

Apprentices earn competitive wages, a paycheck from the first day of employment, and incremental raises as their skill levels increase. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, about 93% of apprentices who complete an apprenticeship retain employment, with an average starting salary of $77,000. Apprentices who complete their program earn approximately $300,000 more during their career than non-apprenticeship workers. For every dollar spent on apprenticeships, employers get an average of $1.47 back in increased productivity.

“Apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs provide participants with a paycheck while they receive the training they need to advance their careers,” said Secretary Weaver. “Investments in apprenticeship programs also support Pennsylvania businesses by ensuring there is a talented workforce ready to meet their needs. Programs like this benefit all residents of the commonwealth.”

On Monday, Wolf Administration officials celebrated National Apprenticeship Week with Insulators Local 23, a chartered member of the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Asbestos Workers. Apprentices who complete the five-year program earn certification for Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Asbestos Abatement.

Under the Wolf Administration, 87 pre-apprentice and apprenticeship programs have been supported and more than $13.7 million has been invested through Pennsylvania’s DCED Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program. Insulators Local 23 received $182,444 in funding through this program in 2018 to help with their training center’s apprenticeship program.

In July, Governor Tom Wolf announced PAsmart grants awards, offered through L&I’s Apprenticeship and Training Office (ATO), totaling more than $4.9 million, for 14 registered apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs in Pennsylvania to develop diverse talent pipelines, reach underrepresented populations, and expand workforce development opportunities within the building and construction trades. Insulators Local 23 Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee was awarded more than $260,000 to grow its registered apprenticeship training program and work toward establishing a pre-apprenticeship program.

Established in 2016 under the Wolf Administration, the ATO is responsible for guiding and promoting the expansion and compliance of all registered apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs across the commonwealth. The ATO oversees the development and approval of all registered apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship-related programs and ensures compliance with all regulations and standards. Today, the ATO supports 875 unduplicated program sponsors and 1,596 registered apprenticeship programs across the commonwealth, with 16,802 registered apprentices currently active.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Trevor Monk, dlipress@pa.gov

# # #