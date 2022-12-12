National Conferences Provide Opportunities for Schools to Rise to the Safety Challenge: SOS ThreeSixty Answers the Call
The two national conferences facilitated important discussions and opportunities for independent schools to make safe boundaries between staff and students.
Only when all school staff - including teachers, coaches, tutors, custodial & maintenance staff, and others - are on the same page about safety, can students thrive in the safest environment possible.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Boarding Schools (TABS) and Summer Programs And Auxiliary Revenue Collaborative (SPARC) recently held their annual conferences, with SOS ThreeSixty, Inc. exhibiting and providing effective Boundary Training Safety Solutions to many of the country’s independent day and boarding schools.
[The] TABS Conference in Washington, DC was the premier boarding school event of the year — featuring over 50 sessions, pre-convention events, spotlight speakers, and a special address from TABS newly named Executive Director, Susan Baldridge. The two-day event (November 10-12, 2022) also featured several inspiring keynote speakers such as Crystal Williams, President of Rhode Island School of Design, Educator & Poet.
In Scottsdale, AZ from November 1-4, 2022, SPARC was the premier national conference serving the professional development needs of independent school summer and auxiliary program leaders. The comprehensive program addresses the wide range of responsibilities held by summer/auxiliary program leaders, including safety, human resources, marketing, business management, innovation and entrepreneurship, programming, operations, and technology.
About SOS ThreeSixty, Inc.
SOS ThreeSixty, Inc. is co-founded by Avery Mann, a noted expert in children’s safety, a former executive with the FOX TV program “Americas Most Wanted” and former vice president at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (a mission partner of the Canadian Centre for Child Protection). SOS ThreeSixty, Inc. is comprised of individuals who have devoted their lives and careers to protecting children. The team of safety experts and independent school administrators provides comprehensive abuse prevention, boundary training, best hiring safety practices – and policy review - to support organizations that focus on children’s growth and education. With over 50+ years of combined experience, SOS ThreeSixty, Inc. works with independent schools across the United States, Canada and abroad.
About TABS
The Association of Boarding Schools supports and advances prep boarding schools in the United States, Canada, and around the globe.
About SPARC
SPARC is the premier national organization serving independent school auxiliary program leaders.
