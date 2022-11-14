ACV Returns to Used Car Week 2022 as Active Sponsor and Exhibitor

/EIN News/ -- The leading digital automotive marketplace will participate in multiple workshops and panel discussions from November 14-17 in San Diego, California

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), the leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial partners, is pleased to return as a platinum-level sponsor and exhibitor at Used Car Week 2022 , an annual conference that unites all corners of the used-car industry.

ACV will have multiple leaders presenting at the conference:

Doug Hadden, vice president of field operations, will lead a workshop on Monday, November 14, focusing on how tech-enabled, third-party at-home inspections provide trust for consumers within the digital car-buying experience, which is becoming more valuable when addressing EV or fuel-powered trade-ins. This session will discuss how and why dealers need to update the trade-in process to create a more efficient, digital experience for the EV-minded consumer.





Kraig Quisenberry, vice president of major accounts, will moderate a panel on Wednesday, November 16, engaging with some of the nation's top consumer vehicle acquisitions performers and focusing on the observations, lessons, and partner success stories on sourcing quality used car inventory.





George Chamoun, CEO, will join a panel discussion on Wednesday, November 16, sharing how ACV’s advanced technologies improve operational efficiencies. He will cover the direct impact to the remarketing process, inspections, reconditioning, transportation and sales.





Sierra Vielhauer, product manager, will join the Women in Remarketing Panel on Thursday, November 17. She will also be honored the day before the panel at the Women in Remarketing-Used Car Week Leadership Luncheon.



ACV team members will share their perspectives on the used car industry at the following sessions (all times pacific time):

Monday, November 14, 1:30-2:00 p.m.

Title: Streamline Customer Trade-Ins to Maximize EV Sales

Speaker: ACV Vice President of Field Operations Doug Hadden

Track: Pre-Owned Con



Wednesday, November 16, 10:15-10:45 a.m.

Title: The New Consumer Journey Horizon

Moderator: ACV Vice President of Major Accounts Kraig Quisenberry

Track: Used Car Week



Wednesday, November 16, 11:45 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Women in Remarketing-Used Car Week Leadership Luncheon

Being Honored: ACV Product Manager Sierra Vielhauer

Track: Luncheon



Wednesday, November 16, 4:15-4:45 p.m.

Title: Auction Technology Part I: Digital Platform Executives Talk Industry Evolution

Panelist: ACV CEO George Chamoun

Track: NRC



Thursday, November 17, 12:15-1:15 p.m.

Title: Auto Remarketing’s 40 Under 40 Industry Luncheon

Being Honored: ACV Senior Events & Sponsorships Manager Jesse Ball

Track: Luncheon



Thursday, November 17, 1:30-2:15 p.m.

Title: Women in Remarketing Panel

Panelist: ACV Product Manager Sierra Vielhauer

Track: NRC



For more information on ACV, visit acvauto.com . ACV executives will also be available to engage at Booth 104.

About ACV

ACV is on a mission to transform the automotive industry by building the most trusted and efficient digital marketplace and data solutions for sourcing, selling and managing used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive insights that were once unimaginable.

ACV’s network of brands include ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation and ACV Capital within its Marketplace Products as well as True360, MAX Digital, Drivably and Monk. For more information about ACV, visit www.acvauto.com .

Trademark reference: ACV, the ACV logo and Virtual Lift are registered trademarks or trademarks of ACV Auctions, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.