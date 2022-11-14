South Dakota to begin license plate reissue January 2023

PIERRE, S.D. – Starting January 1, 2023, the State of South Dakota will be issuing a new plate design for non-commercial and emblem plates with the titling of motor vehicles and registration renewals. The reissue will include standard non-commercial, motorcycle, emblem, emblem motorcycle, personalized, personalized motorcycle, amateur radio, and low speed plates.

The design was a coordinated effort led by Gov. Noem, the Department of Revenue Motor Vehicle Division and the South Dakota Department of Tourism and reflects a partnership in promoting South Dakota. License plates will continue to be made at Pheasantland Industries located in the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Individuals are able to renew their license plates 90 days before their expiration date but only those individuals who renew after January 1 will receive the new license plate designs.

Renewal can be completed online through the MySDCars portal, at any DMV Now Kiosk, in person at the applicant’s county treasurer’s office; or by mail through the county. There are 21 DMV Now Kiosk located across the state, find a convenient location at https://sddmvnowkiosk.com/. Individuals who use the online system or a kiosk will have their license plates mailed directly to them.

Attached Images:

Standard Non-Commercial Plate

Emblem Plate