Davis Junction Educator to Join Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame

ILLINOIS, November 14 - STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. - Following the review of a record-setting number of nominations for the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame, the Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) announced today that Phil Bratta, 79, of Davis Junction is the 2022 honoree in the education category.





Bratta is a retired high school biology teacher, chess coach and Master Gardener with the University of Illinois Extension serving Ogle County. Long after his retirement from Stillman Valley High School, Bratta has remained committed to the lives of the school's students and staff, serving as a much-needed substitute teacher most weeks and attending many extracurricular and athletic events. He continues to coach IHSA chess, having guided his chess program to three 1A State Championships over a more than 40-year coaching career.





Bratta has also volunteered more than 1,500 hours to the Ogle County community through the University of Illinois Extension office's Master Gardener and Master Naturalist programs, which require ongoing training to maintain certification. As a Master Gardener, Bratta frequently volunteers to give presentations to Scout troops and at local libraries, engaging attendees with hands-on projects that showcase his knowledge of horticulture and gardening.





"Mr. Bratta is much more than a dedicated educator; he is a beloved figure in the Ogle County community and a prime example of what it means to volunteer and give back," said IDoA Director Paula Basta. "From students, to colleagues, to community members, Mr. Bratta has touched countless lives over the years, and he is truly deserving of joining the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame."





The Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame was established by the General Assembly in 1994 to honor older adults' accomplishments and contributions to their communities. Each year, IDoA presents Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame awards to older adults who excel in the categories of community service, education, performance and/or graphic arts, and the labor force. This year, tied scores in the community service category resulted in a total of five older adults joining the Hall of Fame, one more than the traditional four annual inductees.





IDoA Director Paula Basta will present Bratta with a Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame award on Tuesday. Nov. 15 at 8 a.m. during an all-school assembly at Stillman Valley High School. The award ceremony is open to the press.



