Upperwood Foundation Partners With Scouts of America Through the Aviation Merit Badge
Upperwood Foundation founder Barry Oberholzer collaborates with the Scouts of America to promote interest in aviation careers among the youth.CAMARILLO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Upperwood Foundation has set its efforts on providing solutions to the current challenges the U.S. faces within the field of aviation by stimulating interest through an experience aimed at raising awareness, and action toward empowering the diverse youth of California to pursue various career paths in aviation.
The Boy Scouts of America is a national youth program focused on character development and values-based leadership training. Currently, the Scouting organization comprises 2.2 million members between the ages of 5-21. Sean Clark, Chumash District Executive for the Boys Scouts Of America, recognized the goal of the Upperwood Foundation in sparking an interest in the diverse youth of the country to the vast opportunities in aviation.
“I am thrilled to see this partnership come to fruition and provide the youth with opportunities to learn and develop their skills in aviation,” says Barry Oberholzer, Founder of Upperwood Foundation and aviation expert. “Through the Aviation Merit Badge, I believe more youth will be inspired by experiencing the field of aviation through a hands-on program.”
The event was open for both Cub Scouts (grades K-5) and Scouts BSA (grades 6-12). The scouts were able to experience the perk of small group tours with Barry personally, as he showed the various aircraft, where they were sourced from, the history of each currently upgraded, as well as a hanger that held a WW2 functional plane currently used for aerobatics. The youth had the opportunity to hear in detail about the upgrades and history of the Black Widow helicopter along with a fun and safe flight demonstration for both scouts and parents
Barry Oberholzer is an aviation specialist and helicopter pilot who has worked for JETT, Base4 Helicopters, and other aviation companies in South Africa and the United States. He is the co-founder of the Upperwood Foundation, launched in November 2021, which has set its efforts on providing solutions to the current challenges America is facing within the field of aviation by stimulating interest through an experience aimed to raise awareness, and action toward empowering the diverse youth of California towards various career paths in aviation.
