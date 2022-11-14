Montgomery County Council’s Statement Condemning Recent Incidents of Antisemitic Graffiti

MARYLAND, November 14 - For Immediate Release: Monday, November 14, 2022

Today, the Montgomery County Council issued the following statement on several incidents of antisemitic graffiti near the Bethesda Trolley Trail in the Wildwood neighborhood and along Old Georgetown Road and Tuckerman Lane.

“We are horrified and saddened by the recent displays of antisemitism in and around the Trolley Trail in Bethesda. We have seen a troubling rise in antisemitic incidents nationwide and, tragically, this deeply alarming trend is also occurring right here in Montgomery County.

“The Council stands in strong solidarity with our Jewish community and condemns all acts of hate and religious bigotry. There is no tolerance in Montgomery County for these hateful actions and abhorrent, violent imagery attacking the Jewish community.

“Earlier this month, the Council unanimously passed a resolution reaffirming our commitment to address antisemitism and protect our Jewish community from these awful acts of hate.

“These hateful acts are not only a desecration of public spaces but hurtful and damaging to the entire Montgomery County community.

“The Council extends its deepest gratitude to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) for actively investigating these antisemitic acts and thanks the Department of Transportation for a swift response and clean-up.

“In Montgomery County, we must continue to come together, stand up and forcibly speak out against violence and hate in any form. We must do everything we can to make it clear that hate has no place here.

“We ask anyone with knowledge or information about these crimes to contact MCPD immediately.”

