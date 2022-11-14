Governor Appoints Heidi Hedberg as Acting Department of Health Commissioner

Governor Mike Dunleavy named Heidi Hedberg as acting commissioner of the Alaska Department of Health today. Hedberg replaces outgoing Commissioner Adam Crum, who has been named the commissioner of the Alaska Department of Revenue earlier today.

Ms. Hedberg has been with the state since 2009, serving in various capacities within the Division of Public Health, Department of Health, and most recently as the Director for the Division of Public Health. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Alaska Pacific University. She moved to the state in 1995 from Seattle, Washington. Prior to her state service, she worked with various non-profit organizations for twelve years. She also chairs the Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioid Remediation and serves on the Governor’s Council on Homelessness, and State Emergency Response Commission.

Ms. Hedberg will become acting commissioner starting Wednesday, November 16, 2022.