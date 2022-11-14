New substance-use treatment, recovery services for women coming to Vancouver Island

CANADA, November 14 - Women on Vancouver Island will soon have access to more substance-use treatment and recovery services as the Province continues to build a comprehensive system of care throughout British Columbia.

The Province is opening Coastal Sage Healing House, a new community bed-based treatment service, in Victoria. Coastal Sage Healing House will provide six treatment beds for women and non-binary people with moderate-to-severe substance-use challenges, as well as concurrent social, mental and physical health needs.

“When women make the courageous decision to come forward and get help, we want supports to meet them,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “These new beds will help more women access life-saving treatment and recovery supports, and fill a gap in services right here on Vancouver Island.”

Once open, Coastal Sage Healing House will focus on providing culturally safe and trauma-informed services with stays up to 90 days based on individual care needs. During their stay, women can access wraparound services, including clinical supports, self-care activities, support groups, outings and independent free time on their pathway to recovery.

“Island Health’s Mental Health and Substance Use (MHSU) team is committed to ensuring eligible participants have timely, appropriate access to this important new service, which will help meet the needs of women, transgender women and non-binary individuals living with significant substance-use concerns,” said Leah Hollins, chair, Island Health’s board of directors. “Recovery is unique for everyone and this client-centred program will support participants with an environment and approach that are safe, welcoming and inclusive.”

The centre is expected to open its doors and begin accepting participants early next year. Admittance will be based on an assessment and referral made by any clinician, which then will go to a triage committee for followup. Coastal Sage Healing House will accept participants from throughout the Island Health region. Transportation may be arranged.

Enhancing supports for people living with mental-health and substance-use needs, as well as treatment and recovery options, is an integral part of A Pathway to Hope, B.C.’s roadmap for building the comprehensive system of mental-health and addictions care for British Columbians.

Grace Lore, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity –

“These new beds at Coastal Sage Healing House are an important step in giving more women access to essential, trauma-informed services they need. We know how important it is that those struggling with mental-health and substance-use challenges have resources they can count on.”

Rob Fleming, MLA for Victoria-Swan Lane –

“It is critically important for government to ensure that there are appropriate mental-health and substance-use services in place that meet people where they are. I’m pleased that Coastal Sage Healing House will help women struggling with substance-use challenges in our community.”

