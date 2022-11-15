Myers-Holum Announces Partnership with Daston Delivering Top ERP for Government Contractors

Myers-Holum announces partnership with Daston, focused on delivering cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions for US government contractors.

“Myers-Holum and Daston together offer incredible synergy. Myers-Holum are the SMEs in implementing ERP solutions while we help ensure government DCAA compliance throughout the client engagement.” — Joe Alston, Vice President of Sales at Daston

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Myers-Holum, Inc., award-winning leader in implementing NetSuite, Boomi, Stripe and Google Cloud Platform solutions, today announced its partnership with Daston Corporation, a premier Public Sector Information Technology solution provider. Together, Myers-Holum and Daston are focused on delivering the premier cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution for US government agencies, the US military and its contractors. Daston’s GovCon Essentials is the cloud-based unified platform available for companies that do business with the US government built by government contractors for government contractors.

“When Myers-Holum began onboarding more customers requiring DCAA, we evaluated multiple options ranging from internal system, integrator-led approaches to partnering with a firm like Daston,” said Stephen Wolff, Managing Partner and Solution Architect at Myers-Holum. “What we discovered was that Daston is the best choice for our clients, given its stellar record as a managed service keeping up with DC requirements that change on a regular basis. Daston has successfully completed many, many audits and stays current with the latest DC requirements.”

Today's government contractors are typically looking for a unified cloud ERP system that integrates with their other systems for full enterprise-wide visibility and comprehensive reporting. They are challenged with existing legacy systems that are costly to maintain, require manual processes and are difficult to keep in compliance. Daston GovCon Essentials is the only cloud-based unified platform available to companies that do business with the government specifically built by government contractors with a proven track record.

“Myers-Holum and Daston together offer incredible synergy. Myers-Holum are the subject matter experts in implementing ERP solutions while we help ensure government DCAA compliance throughout the client engagement. Together, we make a strong team,” said Joe Alston, Vice President of Sales at Daston. “Unlike most of our competitors, we are audit proven. We have over 120 clients who have passed their audits, which is no small task. Our customers approach their DCAA audits with confidence because they have established DCAA-compliant business processes.”

Myers-Holum is recognized year-over-year for its successful ERP implementations. Myers-Holum specializes in complex projects that integrate other systems with the #1 cloud ERP and migrate legacy data so that customers have a unified ERP that delivers comprehensive governmental financial functionality. With Daston and Myers-Holum, customers gain multiple benefits including:

- Improved Tracking through Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to evaluate their success at reaching targets for financial health capabilities and potential growth of their company. KPIs include Backlog, Pipeline, Estimate at Complete (EAC), Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) and Wrap Rate.

- Added visibility to the cloud ERP solution that captures total cost of projects through actual payroll cost, and indirect cost allocations directly to the associated projects and tasks.

- Profit gains by empowering project managers with project inquiries and reports in real time, giving them instant visibility into summary or transaction details needed to make timely decisions, affect change, and manage project costs and profitability.

- Increased efficiency by enhancing and extending out-of-the-box billing, unbuild and revenue processes to accommodate all government vehicles that includes T&M, fixed price, and cost reimbursable calculations and formats.

- Risk mitigation by enhancing existing time sheets to comply with DCAA timekeeping regulations and enabling project-specific charging controls that enforce government contracting vehicle requirements.

“Our customers work with Myers-Holum for peace of mind; they know they are getting the best solution in the marketplace tailored to their specific needs and requirements,” Wolff explained. “We found Daston has the same excellent reputation with its customers. Together, we ensure that US government contractors meet compliance guidelines today and in the future as part of our ongoing commitment to our customers.”

About Daston

Daston Corporation is an Information Technology consulting and services company offering solutions for corporations, military and various government agencies. Daston IT professionals are enthusiastic, experienced and consultative, with demonstrated expertise managing IT projects from inception through needs analysis, design and configuration through to implementation, training, and ongoing operational support. With ISO 9001:2008 certification the Daston team handles highly complex and large projects.

About Myers-Holum, Inc.

Myers-Holum, Inc. (MHI) is a privately held enterprise systems, data integration and financial infrastructure platform consulting firm founded in 1981, in NY, NY. An award-winning leader in delivering NetSuite, Stripe, Boomi, Daston GovCon Essentials and Google Cloud Platform solutions, Myers-Holum helps enterprises streamline operations, financials and business processes. Contact Us to discuss your next project.

###