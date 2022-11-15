Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,225 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 297,750 in the last 365 days.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescue three people found lost in remote ranchland

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescued three people that were lost and one person was found unresponsive at Laredo Sector.

 On Nov. 11, Border Patrol agents from the Zapata Station were notified by Zapata County Sheriff’s Office of two lost male subjects. Agents were able to quickly locate them when they noticed one of them needed medical attention.  A Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician treated one of the individuals that was suffering from seizures until Zapata County paramedics arrived. The individual was transported to the nearest hospital for further medical attention.  After record checks were conducted both male subjects were in the country illegally, from Mexico.

On Nov.13, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Hebbronville Station received a call from Jim Hogg County Sheriff’s Office of two lost male subjects. Agents located them but discovered one of the male subjects was unresponsive and in medical distress. A Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician was on the scene and began CPR until Emergency Medical Services arrived. Despite efforts to revive the unresponsive male, he was pronounced deceased at the scene by Jim Hogg County Justice of the Peace.

After record checks were conducted both male subjects were in the country illegally, from Mexico.

 Follow Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum on Twitter at  @USBPChiefLRT, on Instagram at @USBPChiefLRT and Facebook at US Border Patrol Laredo Sector for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

 U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescue three people found lost in remote ranchland

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.