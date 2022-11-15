Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescue three people found lost in remote ranchland

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescued three people that were lost and one person was found unresponsive at Laredo Sector.

On Nov. 11, Border Patrol agents from the Zapata Station were notified by Zapata County Sheriff’s Office of two lost male subjects. Agents were able to quickly locate them when they noticed one of them needed medical attention. A Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician treated one of the individuals that was suffering from seizures until Zapata County paramedics arrived. The individual was transported to the nearest hospital for further medical attention. After record checks were conducted both male subjects were in the country illegally, from Mexico.

On Nov.13, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Hebbronville Station received a call from Jim Hogg County Sheriff’s Office of two lost male subjects. Agents located them but discovered one of the male subjects was unresponsive and in medical distress. A Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician was on the scene and began CPR until Emergency Medical Services arrived. Despite efforts to revive the unresponsive male, he was pronounced deceased at the scene by Jim Hogg County Justice of the Peace.

After record checks were conducted both male subjects were in the country illegally, from Mexico.

