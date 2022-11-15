Laredo Sector Border Patrol arrest a person with an outstanding warrant

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a person with an outstanding warrant near Laredo, Texas.

On Nov. 10, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo North Station took into custody eight subjects from Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). After record checks were conducted, it revealed that one of the individuals, Gerardo Gainzar-Medina, a 29-year-old male Mexican national had an outstanding warrant for Driving Under the Influence from Fort Worth, Texas.

Gerardo Gainzar-Medina was turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

Follow Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum on Twitter at @USBPChiefLRT, on Instagram at @USBPChiefLRT and Facebook at US Border Patrol Laredo Sector for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

-CBP-