Wolf Administration Wraps up 2022 Construction Season in PennDOT District 9, Highlights Federal Investments

11/14/2022

​At an event today the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) discussed the many highway improvements that took place across PennDOT District 9 (Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties) during the 2022 construction season, and highlighted investments supported and accelerated through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

"This year District 9 saw over $100 million worth of construction projects on area roadways," said District 9 Executive Tom Prestash. "These improvements, both large and small, are vital to keeping our rural communities connected, and to transport goods safely and efficiently."

Overall highlights in the 2022 construction season for District 9 included:

approximately 150 miles of paving;

approximately 45 bridges were repaired or replaced; and

approximately 377 miles of roadway were seal coated.



In 2022 alone, the BIL brought over $23 million in additional funding to the District 9 region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners:

Blair County MPO received approximately $4.3 million more;

Cambria County MPO received approximately $5.9 million more; and

Southern Alleghenies RPO received approximately $12.9 million more.



Notable projects that have been completed this year include:

Route 56, Pleasantville Mountain Safety Improvements, Bedford County, $2.8 million;

Route 31, Kinton Bridge, Bedford County, $1.5 million;

Route 56, Tributary to Barefoot Run, Bedford County, $2.4 million;

Route 913, Route 26 to Huntingdon County Line Resurfacing, Bedford County, $1.2 million;

I-99 High Tension Cable Median Barrier, McCoy Street Bridge to Centre County, Blair County, $1.2 million;

Route 4027, Westvaco Paper Mill to Route 350 resurfacing, Blair County, $2 million;

Route 4027, Hutchinson Run Bridge Replacement, Blair County, $1.5 million;

Route 3016, Lulay Street to Demuth Street Corridor Safety Improvement, Cambria County, $7.7 million;

Route 3011, Franklin Street Improvements, Cambria County, $4.1 million;

Route 53, Structure Replacements, Cambria County, $4.2 million;

Route 3031, Galleria Drive over U.S. 219 Bridge Rehabilitation, Cambria County, $1.3 million;

Route 1021, Route 36 to Route 53 Resurfacing, Cambria County, $8.9 million;

Route 160, Route 756 Intersection realignment, Cambria County, $1.8 million;

Route 16, U.S. 522 - Franklin County Line, Safety Improvement, Fulton County, $4.4 million;

U.S. 30, Sideling Hill Mountain to Breezy Point Road resurfacing, Fulton County, $4.0 million;

Route 26, U.S. 22 to Oneida Township Line Resurfacing, Huntingdon County, $1.8 million;

U.S. 30, Route 160 to Bedford County Line Resurfacing, Somerset County, $3.3 million;

U.S. 40, Addison Resurfacing, Somerset County, $5.6 million;

Route 601, Ranch Lane to Route 985 Resurfacing, Somerset County, $1.6 million; and

Route 601 Shade Creek Bridge Rehabilitation, Somerset County, $1.6 million.



Notable projects that will continue next year are:

Route 96 Structure Replacements, Bedford County, $3.6 million;

Interstate 99, Turnpike to Sproul/Claysburg Resurfacing, Bedford County, $9.8 million;

I-70, Breezewood to Fulton County Line Resurfacing, Bedford County, $19.2 million;

I-70, Westbound Resurfacing, Amaranth to Bedford, Fulton County, $19.9 million;

Route 271 Resurfacing, Woodmont Road to Route 3037, Cambria County, $7.1 million;

U.S. 22 Interchanges Resurfacing, Munster to Ebensburg, Cambria County, $7.6 million;

Route 641 Bridge Replacements, Huntingdon County, $2.2 million;

U.S. 219 Bridge Preservation, Somerset County, $1.5 million; and

U.S. 219 Salisbury Rockfall Repair, Somerset County, $6.7 million.



Information about infrastructure in District 9, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D9Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.gov/District9.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tara Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101

# # #





