Road Closure on Route 1001 (Stutzmantown Road) Bridge in Somerset County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is implementing a road closure on Route 1001 (Stutzmantown Road) between Sheep Ridge Drive and Sandrock Road in Stonycreek Township due to a safety concern.

This restriction is being implemented in the interest of safety and will be effective immediately.

Traffic will be detoured using Route 1003 to Route 31.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

