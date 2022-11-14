Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,215 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 297,722 in the last 365 days.

ADOT sets Phoenix-area public event for Electric Vehicle Charger Plan

The Arizona Department of Transportation will host a public open house Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Phoenix to share the details of its plan to develop a network of electric vehicle fast charging stations along interstate highways in Arizona. 

The meeting is one of several public meetings throughout the state to share details of the initial plan implementation and seek public input on which additional highways throughout the state should be added to the ADOT electric vehicle charging station network.

The meeting is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Gateway Community College, Integrated Education Bldg. Copper Room at 108 N. 40th St. in Phoenix.

The meeting will be held in an open house format without a formal presentation. A recorded presentation with study details will be shown throughout the meeting and study team members will be on hand to provide information and answer questions.

The charging stations will be funded through the National Vehicle Infrastructure Program, or NEVI. The goal of the federal NEVI program is to encourage adoption of electric vehicles by improving the accessibility, reliability and equity of clean transportation options.

For more information about the EV plan, additional ways to provide input including an online survey, as well as details on upcoming meetings throughout the state, visit https://azdot.gov/planning/transportation-studies/arizona-electric-vehicle-program

EV plan

 

 

You just read:

ADOT sets Phoenix-area public event for Electric Vehicle Charger Plan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.