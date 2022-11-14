Orthodontics Market Size 2022 | Share, Growth, Key Analysis and Global Forecast to 2027

Orthodontics Market

The global orthodontics market size reached US$ 4.96 Billion in 2021. It is expects to reach US$ 7.51 Billion by 2027, growth rate (CAGR) of 6.80% 2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Orthodontics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global orthodontics market size reached US$ 4.96 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.51 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.80% during 2022-2027.

What is Orthodontics?

Orthodontics treatment procedures mainly deal with the effective diagnosis, interception, and prevention of dental and jaw misalignment and correcting them if required. They involve the usage of several tools and devices, such as brackets, anchorage appliances, bands and buccal tubes, miniscrews, elastomeric ligatures, archwires, etc. This orthodontics equipment are used to provide healthy and functional teeth as well as improved cosmetic corrections. Consequently, they find widespread applications in hospitals and dental clinics across countries.

Request a Free PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/orthodontics-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Orthodontics Market Trends and Drivers:

The elevating awareness about advanced diagnostic tools that help in the early detection of dental malocclusion is primarily driving the orthodontics market. In addition to this, the escalating prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders and abnormalities and the increasing number of dental sealant methods generally carried out among the young population are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

Furthermore, the introduction of state-of-the-art technologies, which include dental 3D scanners and dental imaging systems, that ensure efficient treatment of misaligned teeth is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the launch of innovative orthodontic devices integrated with computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM), artificial intelligence (AI), and the internet of things (IoT), the shifting preferences toward dental aesthetics, and the rising use of clear aligner products are further stimulating the market growth.

Moreover, the growing inclination for preventative oral care, the inflating investments in extensive research and development (R&D) activities related to cosmetic dentistry, and the expanding geriatric population that is susceptible to numerous dental issues are expected to bolster the orthodontics market over the forecasted period.

Checkout Now: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=6193&method=1

Global Orthodontics Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

3M Company

Align Technology Inc.

American Orthodontics Corp

DENTAURUM GmbH & Co.KG

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Envista Holdings Corporation

G & H Wire Company Inc.

Henry Schein Inc.

Planmeca Oy

Rmo Inc.

Straumann Holding AG

TP Orthodontics Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of age group, type and end user.

Breakup by Age Group:

• Adults

• Children

Breakup by Type:

• Brackets

o Fixed Brackets

o Removable Brackets

• Anchorage Appliances

o Bands and Buccal Tubes

o Miniscrews

• Ligatures

o Elastomeric Ligatures

o Wire Ligatures

• Archwires

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Dental Clinics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/orthodontics-market

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse IMARC Group Other Latest Research Report:

Population Health Management Market Report 2022-2027 : https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/population-health-management-market-report-2022-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2027

Liquid Biopsy Market Size 2027 : https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/liquid-biopsy-market-size-share-growth-trends-analysis-and-forecast-till-2027-imarc-group

Propane Market Report 2027 : https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/propane-market-reports-size-industry-share-trends-growth-analysis-and-forecast-by-2027

Biobanking Market Size 2027 : https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/biobanking-market-size-share-growth-trends-analysis-and-forecast-till-2027-imarc-group

Artificial Turf Market Research Report 2027 : https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/artificial-turf-market-research-report-size-share-trends-and-forecast-to-2027

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Services Private Limited.

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800